The CDC processes over 500TB of data from more than 300 streaming sites, connecting users to more than 100 Beumer experts. Credit: BEUMER Group.

Beumer Group has announced an expansion of its Customer Diagnostic Centre (CDC), introducing new services to enhance airport operational efficiency and cybersecurity.

The expansion, which includes an around-the-clock CDC Monitoring Centre, will be unveiled at Passenger Terminal Expo 2025.

This centre utilises advanced algorithms and AI to proactively detect and address operational issues.

The CDC’s services are categorised into three main areas: improve, prevent, and ensure.

The improve category features BG PREDICT and BG INSIGHT, which monitor operations and manage maintenance data.

Prevent services include BG ACCESS and BG SECURE, which focus on data analytics and cybersecurity.

The Ensure services, encompassing BG HOTLINE and BG SITEPRO, offer emergency support and on-site assistance.

The new centre enhances these capabilities by continuously monitoring critical assets and identifying trends that could affect efficiency.

The CDC now processes more than 500 terabytes of diagnostic data from 300 streaming sites, providing access to over 100 Beumer experts.

In the past year, customers have accessed diagnostic information more than 143,000 times.

Beumer has doubled the data collection points in its baggage handling systems, enabling more comprehensive data access.

Beumer Group CDC director Merete Hoe said: “The new services have been developed to meet ongoing requirements for better data security and diagnostic capabilities in airport operations.

“Analysing and interpreting data is a complex and resource-intensive task and requires a great deal of investment, which can detract from your core business.”

To address data security concerns, Beumer has introduced a vulnerability management service within its BG SECURE offerings.

This service continuously evaluates data security risks, ensuring vulnerabilities are identified and addressed promptly, in line with ISO 27001 standards.

Additional CDC service enhancements include a diagnostics dashboard for tracking performance improvements and a peak programme service providing extra support during high-stress periods, such as holidays or major events.

In September last year, Beumer unveiled its automated airport handling systems at ACI 2024 event, including SECTRO, a centralised screening solution designed to replace traditional linear security screening lines.

SECTRO integrates baggage automation technologies to streamline screening processes, improve security, and manage passenger and cabin baggage more efficiently.

In June 2020, Beumer’s tote-based Independent Carrier System (ICS) commenced operations at the San Francisco International Airport in the US.