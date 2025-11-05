Eve Air Mobility’s eVTOL aircraft are designed with features tailored to suit regional environmental conditions. Credit: Eve Air Mobility.

Eve Air Mobility has inked a framework agreement with Bahrain’s Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications to support the introduction of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in the country.

Announced at the Gateway Gulf Investment Forum 2025, the partnership sets out to prepare Bahrain’s regulatory, operational, and infrastructure frameworks for advanced air mobility.

The agreement involves establishing a testing environment to assess advanced air mobility systems and developing vertiport infrastructure intended for eVTOL deployment.

It also outlines plans for zero-emission, low-noise operations, and workforce training. Commercial eVTOL services are scheduled to launch in Bahrain in 2028, with international expansion expected by 2029.

Bahrain Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa said: “The Agreement with Eve Air Mobility, a globally trusted partner in eVTOL aircraft development, demonstrates Bahrain’s firm commitment to establishing the region as a centre of excellence for innovation in aviation.

“Together, we are committed to making safe and sustainable aviation a reality for Bahrain, the GCC region and the world.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Eve Air Mobility is currently assessing potential shuttle and tourist routes connecting cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Doha, Istanbul, and Manama.

These routes are projected to offer time savings for passengers travelling within the region.

According to Eve Air Mobility, its eVTOL aircraft are equipped with features adapted to regional environmental conditions.

The aircraft include ultraviolet/infrared (UV/IR) window protection, microclimate air conditioning, and a Lift + Cruise design aimed at minimising exposure to dust and sand.

Eve Air Mobility CEO Johann Bordais said: “Signing this Framework Agreement with the Kingdom of Bahrain represents a historic step in our journey to bring sustainable air mobility to the Middle East.

“Bahrain’s vision to become a hub for innovation and clean transportation aligns perfectly with our mission to transform the way people move in cities and regions sustainably.”

In June 2025, Eve Air Mobility signed a binding framework agreement with Revo, a Brazilian urban air mobility operator, and its parent company, Omni Helicopters International (OHI).

The $250m contract covers the purchase of up to 50 eVTOL aircraft, as well as related entry-into-service and aftermarket support services.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up