The HHMPI enables data retrieval from Honeywell’s HCR-25 and L3Harris’s SRVIVR25 recorders. Credit: David MG/Shutterstock.

Aviation test equipment provider AvionTEq has improved the functionality and “value” of Flight Data Systems’ (FDS) Handheld Multipurpose Interface (HHMPI) for extracting cockpit voice and flight recorder data.

In January 2024, AvionTEq secured a multi-year exclusive contract with FDS for the supply of HHMPI units and flight data readout services.

Flight Data Systems established strategic licencing agreements with Honeywell Aerospace Technologies and L3Harris Commercial Aviation Division for operational efficiency in aviation maintenance.

The FDS’ HHMPI tool now supports data retrieval from Honeywell’s HCR-25 and L3Harris’s SRVIVR25 recorders.

The Honeywell HCR-25 offers 25-hour cockpit voice recording, real-time data streaming, and cloud-upload capabilities.

The L3Harris SRVIVR25 is a 25-hour cockpit voice recorder with “enhanced” voice recording capabilities.

Furthermore, the HHMPI tool is compatible with various Honeywell and L3Harris recorders, enabling “effortless” data retrieval.

The tool is claimed to optimise maintenance processes, which reduces service time and costs associated with data downloading.

It also provides enhanced operational insights through real-time data capabilities and cost savings by supporting multiple manufacturers’ recorders, ensuring compliance while lowering expenses, stated the company.

Flight Data Systems sales and marketing vice president Shane Laplante said: “Our collaboration with Honeywell and L3Harris significantly enhances the functionality and value of the HHMPI tool, empowering customers with advanced capabilities for data extraction and analysis.

“Through our partnership with AvionTEq, we are making it easier for operators to integrate the HHMPI into their facilities, ultimately streamlining maintenance processes and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

“This synergy not only reduces operational downtime but also enhances safety and efficiency across the board.”

FDS provides a range of readout analysis reports for flight data recorder (FDR), cockpit voice recorder (CVR), and data dogger (DLR), catering to a diverse clientele of more than 300 customers globally.