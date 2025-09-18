The new ATFM platform aims to align scheduled traffic with airport and sector capacity during both pre-tactical and tactical phases. Credit: HU Art and Photography/Shutterstock.com

South Africa’s Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) has contracted Atech, an Embraer Group company, to replace the country’s Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) system.

The deployment will take place at the main air traffic control centre at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, with a disaster recovery capability, a training and simulation environment, and provision for system testing.

The contract duration is two years, with completion slated for the third quarter of 2027.

The scope of the contract adds an Initial and Integrated Flight Plan System compliant with EUROCONTROL requirements to shorten flight plan processing and reduce manual intervention.

It also includes an Airspace Management and Coordination System for Flexible Use of Airspace across strategic, pre-tactical and tactical levels, and a UTM Flow Management system for managing unmanned traffic management airspace for ATNS.

ATNS manages air navigation services across South Africa, and handles about 283,000 flights annually, linking more than 20 domestic and 35 international destinations.

Atech CEO Rodrigo Persico said: “This new contract with ATNS reinforces our international expansion strategy and Atech’s commitment to delivering high-impact air traffic management solutions.

“The new system will result in a more efficient, resilient, and predictable operational environment, delivering tangible benefits for passengers, airlines, airports, and improving the competitiveness of South Africa’s civil aviation system.”

The new ATFM platform is designed to balance scheduled traffic with airport and sector capacity in pre-tactical and tactical phases, enabling schedule adjustments with airlines and airports in response to weather, construction and operational constraints.

The system is intended to minimise delays and enhance operational predictability and safety.

The solution will align with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Document 9971 and will include demand–capacity balancing and collaborative decision-making tools.

Airport slot management will allow airlines to submit flight intentions in advance and negotiate time allocations, supporting strategic airspace planning.

The package will provide real-time operational dashboards and post-operational key performance indicators, as well as coordination of cross-border ATFM measures with neighbouring Flight Information Regions for integration within a multi-nodal ATFM network.

