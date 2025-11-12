Aster and Aether Fuels to develop a commercial-scale SAF facility at Aster Pulau Bukom. Credit: Aster.

Aster and Aether Fuels have entered into an agreement to develop a commercial-scale sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) facility at Aster Pulau Bukom in Singapore.

This facility, named Project Beacon, will combine Aether’s proprietary Aurora technology with operational resources from Aster’s integrated refining and chemical hub.

It is designed to transform industrial waste gas and biomethane into CORSIA-certified SAF, with an intended production capacity of up to 50 barrels a day, or around 2,000t annually.

According to the project partners, the process is expected to achieve over 70% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional jet fuel.

Construction is scheduled for 2026, and commercial operations are projected to begin in 2028.

Aster CEO Erwin Ciputra said: “Today marks an important step forward in reducing carbon intensity and advancing new energy pathways.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“By bringing together Aether’s technology with the expertise of our Bukom facility, we are demonstrating how partnerships between established industrial leaders and agile innovators can catalyse the introduction of disruptive solutions on a commercial scale.”

Aster will provide renewable energy supply, waste carbon feedstock, utilities, and ongoing site support for the initiative.

The choice of the Pulau Bukom site enables integration with existing infrastructure and supports development of alternative fuel technologies within Singapore’s energy sector, according to companies.

Project Beacon will use a range of waste carbon feedstocks, addressing challenges faced by earlier SAF production methods that depend on limited sources such as used cooking oil.

The Aurora technology is intended to facilitate greater scalability by processing varied waste carbon inputs at lower capital costs.

Aether founder and CEO Conor Madigan said: “Singapore is a natural location for this breakthrough facility, with its world-class talent, strong innovation ecosystem, and steady support from the Economic Development Board (EDB).

“It is also where Aether began as a venture-build at Xora Innovation, a global deep tech venture firm backed by Temasek, making this project especially meaningful.”

In February this year, the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aether to explore the potential sourcing of SAF.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up