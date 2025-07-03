The test aimed to assess the aircraft’s VTOL performance in UAE conditions, focusing on temperature, humidity, and dust exposure. Credit: Archer Aviation.

Archer Aviation has completed the initial flight of its Midnight aircraft at Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi, marking a crucial milestone in its plans for commercial launch in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and broader Middle East.

Supported by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), the flight was attended by senior officials from the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and other regional partners.

The test aimed to evaluate the aircraft’s vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) performance under specific UAE conditions, including temperature, humidity, and dust exposure.

Archer commented that his assessment is vital for confirming Midnight’s readiness for commercial operations.

Following this achievement, the company plans to expand its flight-testing programme in the region to collect additional data necessary for certification and commercialisation.

Archer Aviation CEO and founder Adam Goldstein said: “Our initial test flight operations in the UAE represent a critical milestone as we prepare for our commercial deployment in Abu Dhabi.

“Testing our aircraft in actual operating conditions in the middle of summer provides us with the data we need to progress our commercial and certification efforts both in the UAE and in the US.”

This test flight is part of Archer’s Launch Edition commercialisation programme in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Aviation, which focuses on developing air taxi services in the emirate.

The announcement follows Archer’s advancements in certification efforts, including regulatory design approval for the UAE’s first hybrid heliport at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal and partnerships with local operators.

Recently, Archer secured $850m in funding, enhanced by a recent Executive Order from US President Donald Trump to expedite the deployment of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in the US.

This funding increases Archer’s liquidity to around $2bn.

