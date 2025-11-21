Archer’s Midnight eVTOL aircraft conducting a recent test flight in the Middle East. Credit: Archer Aviation.

Archer Aviation has signed an agreement at the Dubai Airshow with The Helicopter Company (THC) and Red Sea Global (RSG) to prepare further trials for eVTOL air mobility in Saudi Arabia.

The collaboration aims to develop, test, and potentially deploy Archer’s eVTOL aircraft within RSG’s projects, representing one of the first applications of eVTOL technology in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement outlines an initial phase in which Archer will collaborate with THC and RSG to create an operational framework for eVTOL aircraft in Saudi Arabia.

Activities will include establishing a controlled test environment at RSG to conduct flights using Archer’s Midnight eVTOL model.

THC is a commercial helicopter operator while RSG is a vertically integrated real estate developer. Both are subsidiaries of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

THC CEO Captain Arnaud Martinez said: “eVTOL is emerging as the future of urban passenger transportation, and with the right partners, we are glad to be a key part of ensuring that Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of this transformation in aviation.

“Our partnership demonstrates confidence in emerging technologies, and a shared commitment to shaping a smarter, more connected tomorrow, together.”

The trials are designed to examine aircraft performance in operational settings and will cover regulatory requirements, passenger response, and readiness of the mobility ecosystem.

RSG will direct the sandbox testing, leveraging its airspace management and infrastructure at existing tourism projects.

The process includes assessment of advanced aerial technologies and consideration of strategies for wider deployment if tests prove successful.

RSG group CEO John Pagano said: “At Red Sea Global, we are committed to redefining sustainable travel and setting new standards for innovation within the Kingdom’s tourism and mobility sectors.

“Partnering with THC and Archer to explore the integration of eVTOL aircraft into our destinations aligns perfectly with our vision for regenerative tourism, creating cleaner, faster, and more connected ways for guests to experience the beauty of Saudi Arabia.”

Upon completion of these trials, the parties plan to review results to inform decisions about expanding eVTOL services further.

This partnership is said to support Saudi Arabia’s efforts to develop sustainable, advanced aviation in line with Vision 2030 goals.

Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein said: “A key part of Archer’s strategy is partnering with the leading operators in each country who share our goals and vision, and both THC and RSG are similarly committed to ensuring that Saudi Arabia is operationally prepared to launch eVTOL aircraft.

“We look forward to working together to demonstrate how Archer’s Midnight aircraft can transform travel within the Kingdom and set a regional benchmark for the future of aviation.”

Archer recently completed a flight test campaign for its Midnight eVTOL aircraft in the UAE, conducting demonstration flights in both the local operating environment and desert regions.

