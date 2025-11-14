Photo from one of Midnight’s recent flight tests in the UAE. Credit: Archer Aviation.

Archer Aviation has concluded a flight test campaign for its Midnight electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in the UAE, carrying out demonstrations in the local operating environment and desert areas.

The tests included all phases of flight, including vertical take-off, transition, and wingborne operations.

It took place with coordination from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), and Abu Dhabi Aviation.

The flight test campaign forms part of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) programme, overseen by the ITC, and is linked to Archer’s Launch Edition commercialisation strategy.

Abu Dhabi Aviation Group CEO Mahmood Al Hameli said: “The successful completion of these initial flight tests highlights Abu Dhabi’s commitment to creating an innovation-friendly environment that will support efforts to successfully implement eVTOL aircraft into the UAE’s airspace.”

Following these tests, Archer has started to receive payments from Abu Dhabi Aviation in accordance with the terms of its definitive agreement under the Launch Edition programme.

Archer reported that these activities assessed Midnight’s performance and reliability in conditions specific to the UAE, contributing to preparations for potential commercial operations in the region.

The company continues to engage with regulatory bodies on aircraft certification and is collaborating with Etihad Aviation Training to develop pilot training programmes.

With this stage of testing complete, Archer plans to move forward with further pilot training and certification work, as well as additional test flights and early-stage operational planning in partnership with local entities.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has activated an investment framework designed to support Archer’s commercial deployment in the UAE.

Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein said: “We designed Midnight to be able to handle challenging weather environments like the UAE with its sand and heat, and it delivered the results we expected it to across all phases of flight.

“Our ‘Launch Edition’ programme has proven to be an effective framework to help accelerate Archer and our partners’ progress toward commercialisation in Abu Dhabi and the rest of the UAE.”

Last month, Archer held discussions with GCAA officials at its headquarters in San Jose, California, focusing on regulatory pathways for entry into service in the UAE.

Recent plans announced by Abu Dhabi include developing a city-wide air taxi infrastructure with over ten vertiport locations, coordinated by the ITC.

Furthermore, Archer agreed to purchase Hawthorne Airport (Jack Northrop Field) in Los Angeles for $126m in cash.

The 80-acre property features around 190,000ft² of terminal, office, and hangar space.

