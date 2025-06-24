Mumbai International Airport is managed through a public-private partnership, with AAHL owning 74% and the Airports Authority of India holding the remaining 26%. Credit: Paulose NK/Shutterstock.

Asset manager Apollo has finalised a $750m investment-grade financing deal for India’s Mumbai International Airport (MIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airports Holdings (AAHL).

This transaction involved Apollo-managed funds and long-term investors.

The four-year senior secured notes will primarily refinance MIAL’s existing debt, enhancing financial flexibility to support operational improvements, modernisation efforts, and sustainability projects.

The financing structure also provides up to $250m in additional funds to advance capital investments and expand capacity.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), India’s second-largest airport, is one of eight airports operated by AAHL, a division of the Adani Group focused on airport infrastructure development.

MIAL operates through a public-private partnership, with AAHL holding a 74% stake and the Airports Authority of India owning the remaining 26%.

Apollo Partner Jamshid Ehsani said: “Working with the Adani Group, we are pleased to deliver a scaled, bespoke capital solution for MIAL, supporting a critical infrastructure asset and the next phase of its ambitious growth capex plans.

“This marks Apollo’s second large financing for MIAL, having previously provided operational flexibility to deleverage and now delivering an investment grade rated solution.”

MIAL is committed to sustainability, aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Its initiatives include adopting electric vehicles, improving energy efficiency, enhancing water conservation, and targeting net-zero emissions by 2029.

AAHL CEO Arun Bansal said: “This financing provides us with greater operational flexibility and positions us to further enhance the airport experience for millions of travellers.

“With Apollo’s continued support and the Adani Group’s proven execution capabilities, we are well-positioned to realise our vision of transforming MIAL into a world-class asset with a focus on efficiency, comfort and sustainability.”

Legal counsel for MIAL was provided by Allen & Overy and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, while Milbank and Khaitan & Co advised Apollo.

In June 2024, India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) launched an investigation into a near-miss incident at CSMIA, where an Indigo plane landed just behind an Air India aircraft.

The DGCA also announced that the air traffic control (ATC) staff involved in the incident have been removed from their shifts at the airport.

