APG, acting on behalf of its pension fund client ABP, has invested up to €250m ($283.6m) in Dutch energy company SkyNRG to support the global development and adoption of sustainable aviation fuel.

The funding will bolster SkyNRG’s first SAF production facility, which will be built in Delfzijl, Netherlands and is expected to become operational in 2028 with a planned annual capacity of approximately 120,000t.

In 2019, Shell Aviation announced its support to SkyNRG for the development of its SAF production facility in Delfzijl.

The Delfzijl plant will process low-quality oils and fats that would otherwise be burned, while avoiding mainstream waste cooking oils and virgin vegetable oils.

Other projects in SkyNRG’s pipeline will utilise different technologies such as eSAF, a synthetic aviation fuel made from renewable electricity, green hydrogen, and captured carbon dioxide.

The deal’s completion is contingent upon receiving regulatory approvals and is anticipated to occur in the latter half of 2025.

The aviation sector is claimed to account for roughly 2.5% of global annual CO2 emissions.

SAF offers a minimum emissions reduction of 80% compared to fossil jet fuel over its lifecycle, according to the company.

APG infrastructure associate director Jan Jacob van Wulfften Palthe said: “As the transition to net zero accelerates, SAF offers a viable pathway towards decarbonising the sector.

“It utilises renewable feedstocks and can be blended with or replace fossil jet fuel. SAF’s key advantage is its “drop-in” compatibility, integrating seamlessly into existing aircraft and fueling infrastructure without modifications, unlike hydrogen or battery-electric alternatives that require extensive redesigns.”

Founded in 2009 and based in Amsterdam, SkyNRG has supplied SAF to more than 30 airlines across six continents and is claimed to have facilitated the world’s first commercial SAF-powered flight in 2011.

SkyNRG provides SAF to airlines to reduce scope 1 emissions and to corporates, including APG, for aviation-associated scope 3 emission reductions.

