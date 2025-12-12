The API PNR Gateway deployment was accompanied by the opening of a new Passenger Information Monitoring and Management centre in Luanda. Credit: SITA/Junction Communications.

Angola is set to enhance its border security and management systems with the deployment of SITA’s Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record Gateway (API PNR Gateway) at Dr. António Agostinho Neto International Airport in Luanda.

This technological advancement, supported by SITA’s Passenger Information Unit consultancy, aims to strengthen Angola’s operational efficiency and data-governance frameworks, aligning with the country’s broader national programme to modernise its border management capabilities.

The API PNR Gateway allows airlines to transmit two critical types of passenger data to authorities before departure. Advance Passenger Information (API) encompasses passport and identity details, while Passenger Name Record (PNR) includes travel itinerary and booking information.

According to SITA, this consolidation of data provides authorities with an early and comprehensive view of incoming travellers, facilitating more informed decision-making processes.

The system also supports compliance with international standards set by the United Nations Security Council, the International Civil Aviation Organization, and the European Union, thereby improving Angola’s responsiveness to security requirements.

Autoridade Nacional da Aviação Civil (ANAC) president Amélia Kuvíngua said: “The system allows us to act preventively and in a coordinated manner, manage migratory flows more effectively, and strengthen our preparedness against transnational crime. With SITA’s specialised support, Angola now has robust capabilities to operate these systems with confidence and efficiency.”

Accompanying this deployment has been the inauguration of a new Passenger Information Monitoring and Management centre in Luanda on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

This facility will serve as a central hub for monitoring and analysing passenger data in real time, enhancing the nation’s ability to swiftly address potential risks or incidents. The centre is said to be strategically located next to a dedicated datacentre to ensure seamless communication and rapid processing capabilities.

These initiatives are part of Angola’s strategic vision to establish itself as a major global transport hub. The new airport can accommodate up to 15 million passengers annually and is integrated with extensive road, rail, and port infrastructure, boosting regional connectivity.

SITA borders senior vice president Pedro Alves said: “Governments across Africa are accelerating digitalisation to keep pace with rising travel demand, and Angola is taking clear steps in leading the way.

“Angola is showing how border authorities can lead the way into a more digital and connected future. When countries combine Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record capabilities with a national Passenger Information Monitoring and Management centre, they create an operational model that others in the industry can learn from.

“It reduces risks for airlines and authorities, improves predictability at the border, and supports the kind of seamless experience passengers now expect.”

