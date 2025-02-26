ANA also finalised options for five Boeing 787-9 aircraft. Credit: KeleX Pictures/Shutterstock.

Japanese airline All Nippon Airways (ANA) has placed orders for 77 new aircraft with Boeing, Airbus, and Embraer as part of its long-term strategy to enhance operational efficiency and accommodate future growth in passenger demand.

Of these orders, 68 are confirmed and nine are options for small and medium-sized aircraft.

The deals form part of the airline group’s efforts to increase the ratio of fuel-efficient aircraft in its fleet to 91% by 2030.

ANA stated that this initiative is part of its environmental strategy and commitment to sustainable growth.

The total number of aircraft in operation, including those already ordered, is expected to reach approximately 320, with around 120 Boeing 787 series aircraft.

For ANA-branded international routes, the company will acquire 18 Boeing 787-9 aircraft equipped with General Electric engines.

This move is intended to support growing Asia-North America travel demand and align with the planned re-expansion of Narita International Airport.

By 2030, available seat kilometres on international routes are projected to increase by approximately 1.5 times compared to 2023.

To support domestic operations, ANA has placed its order for 20 Embraer E190-E2 aircraft, including 15 confirmed orders and five options.

The 100-seat class aircraft will be introduced in 2028 and is expected to improve fuel efficiency, reduce noise emissions, and lower operating costs.

Additionally, the airline has ordered 14 Airbus A321neo aircraft and 12 Boeing 737-8 aircraft, including eight confirmed orders and four options. ANA’s low-cost subsidiary, Peach, will acquire ten Airbus A321neo aircraft and three Airbus A321XLR aircraft to expand its operations.

Koji Shibatam, ANA president and CEO, said: “This order will be the catalyst for improving the profitability of domestic flights and the expansion of international flights which is an area of future growth of our airline business. We will fully utilise this opportunity to become an industry-leading airline with sustainable growth.”

ANA has also finalised options for five Boeing 787-9 aircraft from an order announced in February 2020 and ten Boeing 737-8 aircraft from a January 2019 order.

The company said in a statement: “With this aircraft order, ANA Group will promote both the expansion of its international operations and the optimisation of supply and demand for domestic flights.

“We will strive to enhance corporate value by maintaining safety as the foundation of management, improving quality and service from the customer’s perspective, and enhancing profitability while being conscious of the capital cost to meet the expectations of our shareholders.”