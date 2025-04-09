The International Remote Baggage Screening programme enables travellers arriving in the US from select international airports to skip the standard baggage claim process. Credit: American Airlines.

American Airlines has launched a new baggage screening initiative in collaboration with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to enhance the international travel experience for passengers while ensuring security protocols are upheld.

The programme, known as International Remote Baggage Screening (IRBS), allows travellers arriving in the US from selected international airports to bypass the traditional baggage claim process.

Instead of retrieving their checked luggage in the CBP Customs Hall and rechecking it for connecting flights, passengers will proceed directly to a TSA checkpoint after clearing CBP Passport Control.

This initiative is designed to streamline connection times and improve overall travel efficiency without altering existing screening requirements.

American Airlines Global Corporate Security vice president Gary Tomasulo said: “By leveraging advanced technology and working with Sydney Airport and our vendor partners BagCheck and Brock Solutions, we are enhancing safety and security while streamlining the CBP baggage inspection process to make global travel smoother and more convenient for our customers.”

The pilot phase of this initiative will commence this week on American Airlines’ daily route from Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport to Los Angeles International Airport.

Both American Airlines and CBP anticipate that the programme will eventually expand to additional cities.

This new programme, alongside the One Stop Security initiative that was launched for the airline in February, forms part of American Airlines’ aim to transform the international travel experience for its customers.

It is also part of CBP’s Airport Modernisation Plan, which focuses on enhancing security and traveller experiences through the integration of advanced technology at US Federal Inspection Stations (FIS).

CBP acting executive assistant commissioner of the Office of Field Operations Diane J. Sabatino said: “As part of our innovation efforts in air travel, CBP is leveraging technology to enhance baggage inspections to further secure and streamline travel.

“The International Remote Baggage Screening initiative is a significant step forward in modernising our processes and providing a secure and seamless experience for international travelers.”

In November 2024, American Airlines announced the expansion of its advanced boarding technology to more than 100 US airports ahead of the holiday season.

This system helps ensure passengers board in their assigned groups, aiding both travellers and staff during the process.