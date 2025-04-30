The Liberty XL-2, certified under Part 23 for IFR operations, is deemed suitable for electrification due to its proven performance metrics. Credit: ZT1 Technology Inc/EIN Presswire.

ZT1 Technology and Liberty Aerospace have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop and commercialise an all-electric version of the Liberty XL-2 aircraft.

Under the MoU, ZT1 Technology will provide its expertise in electric propulsion, battery systems, power distribution, and avionics, while Liberty Aerospace will contribute its knowledge of airframe design and regulatory compliance.

The Liberty XL-2, which holds a Type Certificate (TC) under Part 23 for IFR operations, is considered suitable for electrification due to its established performance metrics, according to ZT1.

The collaboration will leverage this existing regulatory framework to facilitate the development of the electric aircraft for flight training and private aviation purposes.

ZT1 Technology CEO and founder Dr Youcef Abdelli said: “Partnering with Liberty Aerospace allows us to integrate our clean propulsion technology into an established aircraft platform (Part 23 IFR), creating an efficient, pragmatic, and scalable path to market.

“More importantly, it supports our mission to reconnect communities by enabling sustainable air mobility through small airports—bringing regional connectivity closer, cleaner, and more accessible than ever before.”

ZT1 Technology will be responsible for the design and development of the integrated electric propulsion system, which encompasses the electric motor, power electronics, thermal management, battery systems, and avionics.

Meanwhile, Liberty Aerospace will focus on modifying the airframe and integrating the new propulsion system into the existing XL-2 platform.

Both companies will work together to create a coordinated certification strategy, ensuring that the electric propulsion system and the aircraft operate as a cohesive and safe unit.

The timeline for experimental flight testing is set for late 2026, with full certification expected by the end of the decade.

Additionally, the partnership will explore funding strategies, experimental flight testing, and global market development, including potential joint ventures for international expansion.

Liberty Aerospace CEO C.J. Corman said: “The future of general aviation must be clean, quiet, and affordable. Together, we’re laying the groundwork for a new class of sustainable aircraft that meets the needs of modern flight schools and eco-conscious private pilots.”

