Alaska Airlines will also support Loft Dynamics with expertise from its flight operations training department to develop Boeing 737 full-motion VR flight simulator. Credit: Alaska Airlines/PRNewswire.

US-based Alaska Airlines has made an undisclosed investment in Loft Dynamics, a company focused on virtual flight training.

This investment in Loft Dynamics will support the development of the “first” full-motion Boeing 737 virtual reality (VR) simulator, leveraging extended reality (XR) technology.

The “hyper-realistic” VR simulator is aimed at enhancing Alaska Airlines’ training programme for Boeing 737 pilots.

The investment has been made through Alaska Star Ventures, the airline’s corporate venture capital division.

Alaska Airlines will also provide expertise from its flight operations training department to Loft Dynamics for the development of the Boeing 737 full-motion VR flight simulator.

Once the simulator is completed and necessary approvals are obtained, it will be installed at various Alaska bases for pilot training.

The features of the new simulator will include a six-degrees-of-freedom full-motion platform, a 360-degree panoramic 3D view, and advanced full-body pose tracking.

These elements are designed to replicate real-world flying conditions and enhance the training experience for pilots.

Additional features will include customisable training scenarios, a compact design that occupies 1/12th of the space than traditional simulators, and a virtual demonstration mode for instructors to record immersive lessons.

The LoftSPATIAL app for Apple Vision Pro will also be integrated, allowing pilots to train using spatial computing technology.

Loft Dynamics founder and CEO Fabi Riesen said: “Alaska has a long history of pioneering aviation advancements, from launching the first online ticket sales to becoming the first airline to design and implement satellite-based approaches.

“Now, by investing in the development of full-motion VR simulators, Alaska is once again moving the industry forward.”

The completed Boeing 737 VR simulator will be submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for approval in the next few years.

In the meantime, Alaska and Loft plan to look at opportunities for enhancing pilot training that would supplement the current FAA-required training programmes.

Alaska Airlines flight operations training managing director Captain Jeff Severns said: “Pilot training has significantly evolved over the past 30 years, from training solely in an aircraft to using full-flight simulators.

“With the potential of Loft’s hyper-realistic VR simulator, we could be transforming commercial pilot training as we know it today.”

In September 2024, Alaska Airlines completed its merger with Hawaiian Airlines after receiving approval from the US Department of Transportation (DoT), which included agreements on various consumer and industry protections.