Unified data platform AIRHART has been selected by Germany’s second-largest airport Munich Airport for its digital transformation.
The platform has been developed by Smarter Airports, a joint venture between Netcompany and Copenhagen Airport (CPH), to improve passenger experience, reduce carbon emissions and increase operational efficiency.
Known as Pulse in other sectors, AIRHART will integrate existing systems and real-time data into a single solution at Munich Airport.
This will optimise overall management, enable incident prediction, minimise disruptions, and facilitate AI-supported decisions in realtime.
The platform’s implementation is expected to enhance efficiency and capacity without expanding the airport’s physical infrastructure.
Munich Airport, which sees around 50 million passengers annually, has also entered into a comprehensive framework agreement with Netcompany.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The framework agreement includes an overhaul of the airport’s digital infrastructure. As the sole supplier, Netcompany will modernise hundreds of IT systems.
The agreement follows Netcompany’s several major deals signed in Europe, highlighting the expansion of its platforms and products.
As part of the agreement, Netcompany will open a local office in Munich, further strengthening Europe’s digital foundation and competitiveness.
Munich Airport IT senior vice-president Florian Lesch said: “Munich Airport has a strong commitment to innovation and creating a seamless experience for the millions of passengers who visit and transfer at our hub. The implementation of AIRHART and our partnership with Netcompany is a significant step towards that objective.
“AIRHART will enable us to respond more effectively to the evolving needs of airport operations. The solution lays the foundation for modernised workflows designed to meet both current and future needs and is a key enabler towards our strategy as a data driven airport.”
In March 2024, Copenhagen Airport CEO Christian Poulsen told Airport Technology that the Danish capital’s airport was showing the positive effects of combined IT and operations systems across the entire “ecosystem” with its AIRHART technology.
The system was launched in June 2023 and became operational in Copenhagen with at least 4,500 staff onboard across at least 700 airport operations, from ATC to security and retail managers.