Testia, a subsidiary of Airbus specialising in structural integrity services, will support the development and certification of the aerospace solutions. Credit: Photofex_AUT/Shutterstock.com.

Airbus Defence and Space has announced a financial investment in Canada-based R&D incubator Innovative Products Resources (IPR).

This funding is intended to enhance IPR’s research and development efforts, leading to the creation of new intellectual property and high-tech employment opportunities.

The size of the investment has not been confirmed.

The investment aligns with Airbus’ obligations under Canada’s Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) Policy, which is part of the Strategic Tanker Transport Capability (STTC) acquisition programme.

Testia, a subsidiary of Airbus and a specialist in structural integrity services, will assist in the development and certification of the aerospace solutions.

This partnership is expected to expedite the advancement of structural health monitoring (SHM) technology, which is designed to track loading history and fatigue damage across various platforms, including aircraft, vessels, and infrastructure.

Airbus Defence and Space Canada managing director Jean-François Godbout said: “IPR’s patented structural health monitoring technologies are particularly impressive, aligning perfectly with Airbus’ mission to pioneer sustainable and safe aerospace solutions.

“This partnership, supported by our Testia subsidiary and firmly rooted in our commitment to Canada’s Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) policy, confirms Airbus’s dedication to engaging with Canadian industry for the development, production, and support of advanced products and services across civil and military aviation and space applications.”

Beyond the aerospace sector, IPR intends to apply these innovations to critical infrastructure projects, such as roads, bridges, power plants, railways, and oil and gas facilities, with ongoing certification support from Testia.

IPR president and CTO Paul Okulov said: “Taking an industry-leading role alongside Airbus and Testia is a significant step for us.

“They continue to support our efforts to advance public safety in aerospace and other industries, increase our innovation capacity, and bring novel ideas to market.”

Airbus employs more than 5,000 individuals, including more than 4,000 in Quebec, across ten locations, contributing over C$2.5bn ($1.8bn) in annual revenue to more than 850 Canadian companies.

In June 2025, Airbus and MTU Aero Engines signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance hydrogen fuel cell propulsion technology for aviation.

The agreement was formalised at the Paris Air Show by Bruno Fichefeux, Airbus’s head of future programmes, and Dr Stefan Weber, MTU’s senior vice president of engineering and technology.

