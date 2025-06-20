Airbus and MTU Aero Engines signed the MoU at the 55th Paris Airshow. Credit: Airbus.

Airbus and MTU Aero Engines have entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing hydrogen fuel cell propulsion technology for aviation.

The MoU was signed at the Paris Air Show by Bruno Fichefeux, Airbus’s head of future programmes, and Dr Stefan Weber, MTU’s senior vice president of engineering and technology.

This collaboration combines Airbus’ expertise in hydrogen-powered aviation, particularly through its ZEROe initiative, with MTU’s engine technology knowledge for commercial and military aircraft.

The ZEROe aircraft is designed to utilise an electric propulsion system powered by hydrogen fuel cells, which generate electricity through a chemical reaction, producing only water as a byproduct.

This system aims for near carbon neutrality, provided the hydrogen is sourced from renewable energy. Each aircraft will feature four propellers, each driven by separate fuel cell stacks.

Weber said: “Partnering with Airbus opens up the possibility to jointly address both technology maturity and platform integration aspects. Our joint efforts in the years to come are the first step in paving the way for a potential product development in the future.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The MoU outlines a three-phase approach to developing a hydrogen fuel cell engine for commercial aviation.

The first phase focuses on enhancing key technological components through collaborative research, including initiatives such as Clean Aviation.

The second phase will align the research and technology strategies of both companies regarding hydrogen applications.

This groundwork may lead to a third phase, focused on the development of a complete fuel cell engine for a hydrogen-powered aircraft.

Fichefeux said: “Collaborating with MTU, a leader in engine manufacturing and innovation, is a perfect complement to our own advancements.

“This partnership will allow us to pool our collective knowledge, accelerate the maturation of critical technologies, and ultimately deliver a revolutionary hydrogen-powered propulsion system for future commercial aircraft.”

Airbus launched the ZEROe programme in 2020 to explore two primary hydrogen propulsion technologies, including hydrogen combustion and hydrogen fuel cells.

At the Airbus Summit in March 2025, the company reaffirmed its commitment to a fully electric propulsion system powered by fuel cells, supported by successful prototype testing and advancements in related technologies, including cryogenics.

In a related development, Riyadh Air ordered up to 50 Airbus A350-1000 widebody aircraft at the Paris Air Show.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up