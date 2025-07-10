aiOla is providing developers access to its Voice AI platform through API, featuring tools for speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and audio intelligence. Credit: aiOla.

Deep tech voice and conversational AI company aiOla has raised $25m in a funding round, bringing its total funding to date to $58m.

United Airlines Ventures joined as a strategic investor in the funding round alongside existing backers.

The funding supports a potential wider partnership with United Airlines aimed at exploring aiOla’s technology for various applications, and converting speech into structured, actionable data.

United Airlines is exploring multiple applications for aiOla’s Voice AI ecosystem, which supports more than 100 languages, allowing employees to communicate naturally despite background noise or specialised terminology.

United Airlines Ventures head Andrew Chang said: “UAV believes aiOla’s technology has a limitless number of applications across industries, as it solves a fundamental problem of capturing data from speech and, with speed and precision, converting it into structured data to be used in any machine learning and artificial intelligence applications.”

The voice AI market is growing significantly, expanding by 25% to $5.4bn in 2024, stated aiOla.

aiOla specialises in converting spoken input into structured, actionable data, particularly in noisy, multilingual, and jargon-heavy environments where traditional automatic speech recognition (ASR) systems falter.

Its Jargonic system allows field teams to verbally submit reports, which are then transcribed and organised into usable data, eliminating manual data entry and streamlining operations.

This capability is beneficial in complex sectors such as aviation, enhancing decision-making speed.

Furthermore, the Jargonic ecosystem outperforms competitors such as OpenAI and ElevenLabs in challenging environments with multiple speakers and noise.

The company’s jargon-focused ASR engine not only improves user adoption but also enables real-time reporting and boosts data accuracy, according to the company.

aiOla also stated that its proprietary keyword spotting model, AdaKWS, achieves 95% accuracy in detecting industry-specific jargon and adapts quickly to diverse workflows.

Additionally, aiOla is making its Voice AI platform accessible to developers via a straightforward API, offering tools for speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and audio intelligence.

aiOla president and co-founder Amir Haramaty said: “Voice is the only interface that can solve the core data challenges – quality, volume, and real-time visibility – without disrupting existing workflows.

“With United Airlines Ventures’ investment, we can accelerate the adoption of Voice AI, delivering measurable value from day one.”

