The Spanish Government has authorised Aena, the country’s airport operator, to invest an additional €351m ($480m) into airport infrastructure by 2026, enhancing the existing five-year investment plan, DORA II (2022–2026).

Approved by the Council of Ministers, the funds aim to address unforeseen needs and accelerate projects originally planned for the upcoming DORA III period (2027–2031).

The investment will focus on upgrading facilities to meet new regulatory standards, enhancing safety and cybersecurity, improving operational efficiency, and elevating the passenger experience while minimising disruptions from terminal renovations.

Key airports benefiting from this investment include Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez, Bilbao, Ibiza, Menorca, and Tenerife Sur.

A portion of the funds, €84m, will expedite terminal remodelling at Palma de Mallorca Airport.

Additionally, €86m will be allocated to enhance passenger services and security through advanced technologies such as an explosive detection system for cabin baggage (EDS-CB) and the automatic tray return system (ATRS).

Furthermore, €15m will strengthen operational and physical safety measures, while €62m will be allocated to combat emerging cybersecurity risks affecting aviation safety.

The approved funds also include €65m for digitalisation and process automation, €7m for remote-controlled boarding bridges, and €13m for early technical planning of terminal expansions scheduled for DORA III.

An additional €13m will support electrification efforts to aid airport decarbonisation while €6m will ensure compliance with Royal Decree 487/2022 on legionellosis prevention.

Looking ahead, Aena is preparing its investment proposal for DORA III, which will involve consultations with airlines and is expected to represent the most substantial wave of airport investment in recent decades.

In 2022, a consortium led by Prointec, the civil engineering division of Spanish IT company Indra, won a €25m ($25.7m) contract to provide project and site management services for Aena airports in eastern Spain.

