Adani Digital Labs (ADL) has announced a partnership with Dragonpass to improve airport lounge experiences at Adani Group-managed airports.

The partnership will provide access to a broad network of lounges at airports managed by the Indian multi-sector group, offering travellers a comfortable environment.

Future developments will include personalised services designed for different types of travellers, enhancing the overall airport experience.

Dragonpass customers will now have access to all lounges managed by Adani, as well as additional key lounges throughout India.

Dragonpass Lounge and Airline Partnership head Georgios Sikovaris said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Adani, a leading lounge operator.

“This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide travellers with seamless access to exceptional airport lounge experiences.”

This collaboration is said to signify a change in the airport hospitality sector in India, creating opportunities for unique Customer Value Propositions (CVPs), according to ADL.

Both parties will work together to develop tailored experiences for various traveller demographics, aiming to enrich their airport journeys with premium services.

As the digital innovation division of the Adani Group, ADL focuses on transforming user interactions with essential services, particularly in the aviation sector through Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL) and Adani Enterprises (AEL).

ADL aims to streamline passenger journeys and promote cashless transactions, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and connectivity at major Indian airports.

ADL spokesperson said: “We are excited to partner with Dragonpass, a global leader in digital travel services. This direct engagement allows us to unlock new opportunities, optimise our airport offerings, and deliver a seamless experience to travellers across India.”

In October 2024, Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) partnered with technology firm Thales to enhance airport operations and passenger experiences in India.

This collaboration has already led to the implementation of the Fly to Gate solution at seven AAHL-managed airports since early this year.

