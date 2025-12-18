AAR stated that integrating Aircraft Reconfig’s capabilities with its repair and engineering segment will enhance its design capacity for complex modification projects. Credit: Shawn O Smith / Shutterstock.com.

Aerospace and defence aftermarket solutions company AAR has reached a definitive agreement to purchase Aircraft Reconfig Technologies from ZIM Aircraft Cabin Solutions in an all-cash transaction valued at $35m.

Founded in 1990, Aircraft Reconfig Technologies is based in Greensboro, North Carolina, US, and has approximately 100 employees.

The company focuses on engineering and certifying aircraft interior reconfigurations for global airline clients and holds FAA Part 21 and 183 Organisation Designation Authorization.

Its intellectual property portfolio includes patents, parts manufacturer approval, and supplemental type certificates.

AAR chairman, president and CEO John Holmes said: “AAR is excited to announce our agreement to acquire Aircraft Reconfig Technologies, a company with a strong reputation for high-quality reconfiguration solutions.

“M&A is an important element of AAR’s continued growth strategy. This acquisition will elevate AAR’s engineering and in-house certification services to drive proprietary solutions as part of our broader MRO offering.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

AAR stated that combining Aircraft Reconfig Technologies’ capabilities with its existing repair and engineering segment will expand design capacity for complex modification projects and decrease reliance on third-party certification providers.

AAR repair and engineering senior vice-president Tom Hoferer said: “This acquisition will add incremental engineering capabilities that will further differentiate AAR and enable us to expand our total accessible market.

“Further, by combining Aircraft Reconfig Technologies’ qualifications with AAR’s leadership position in MRO, we will be able to bring certification for our engineering solutions in-house, which will enhance our offerings to customers and create opportunities for AAR to pursue additional work.”

The acquisition, awaiting regulatory approvals and other standard closing conditions, is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of AAR’s fiscal year 2026.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up