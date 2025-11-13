The partnership aims to empower both airlines and passengers to make informed decisions, with the goal of supporting climate action initiatives like carbon offsetting. Credit: VanderWolf Images/Shutterstock.com.

Arab Air Carriers’ Organization (AACO), SITA, and Amadeus have announced a new initiative aimed at improving transparency and accuracy in aviation emissions reporting.

The collaboration will combine SITA’s Eco Mission solution with Amadeus’ Travel Impact Suite.

The Eco Mission solution leverages operational and aircraft performance data for emissions and fuel-burn calculations, while the Travel Impact Suite gathers carbon emission data from several recognised industry sources and standards.

The initiative is intended to provide airlines and their passengers with better environmental impact information, supporting data-driven decisions related to sustainable travel and regulatory compliance.

According to the partners, the integration of these technologies will offer the aviation sector access to comprehensive emissions information in response to both regulatory demands and increased interest from travellers regarding environmental impact.

AACO secretary general Abdul Wahab Teffaha said: “We are proud that Amadeus and SITA have joined forces to deliver solutions that help the aviation industry and its customers optimise operational costs while engaging passengers on sustainability through accurate, data-driven transparency.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

This initiative demonstrates that integrating data, operations, and passenger engagement can help achieve sustainability objectives, according to SITA.

It assists airlines in managing regulatory requirements and costs and emphasises the benefits of collaboration in addressing common challenges.

The project is said to reflect a wider move across the industry towards standardised and transparent reporting of emissions data.

Amadeus Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) managing director and travel unitexecutive vice president Maher Koubaa said: “This collaboration adds another trusted emissions calculation source, ensuring the industry has relevant, accurate, and transparent sustainability data.

“By exploring how verified operational insights can flow into our open, partner-agnostic solution, Travel Impact Suite, we aim to help airlines, travel agencies, corporations, and travellers better understand the environmental impact of each flight.”

By working together, AACO, SITA, and Amadeus intend to facilitate informed decision-making among both airlines and passengers, with the stated aim of supporting climate action measures such as carbon offsetting.

SITA aircraft CEO Yann Cabaret said: “Trust between passengers and airlines begins with transparency.

“By combining Amadeus’ travel technology solutions with our operational data, we’re exploring how verified information can give airlines and passengers greater confidence in reporting data related to sustainability.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up