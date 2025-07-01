Many airports are already developing effective adaptation strategies and applying resilience measures. Credit: Bit Investment / Shutterstock

Airports around the world are increasingly impacted by climate change, especially runway infrastructure.

Thawing permafrost is destabilising runways in colder regions, excessive heat can cause asphalt to soften and crack, while extreme rainfall leads to water ingress, weakening runway foundations and causing differential settlement.

Flooding is also occurring more regularly, leading to incidents such as the month-long runway submersion in Brazil.

Building runway resilience

The growth in the frequency of extreme weather events has led to higher maintenance demands on runways. When it comes to enhancing runway resilience, best practice for infrastructure managers includes regular inspections, advanced drainage, and the use of climate-resilient materials, advises Jan Blasko, partner at international architecture company Gerkan, Marg & Partners.

For runway materials, Blasko recommends using heat-resistant asphalt blends, applying reflective coatings and incorporating reinforced concrete or polymer-modified asphalt.

“These are some of the best materials to withstand high temperatures, resist softening and prevent deformation,” he advises. “Cool pavements, which use reflective coatings and thermally-resistant additives in asphalt, can help reduce heat absorption and prolong runway life by keeping surfaces cooler.”

As for mitigating runway flooding in coastal and low-lying airports, Blasko suggests raising runways, building flood barriers, and enhancing drainage systems.

“Advanced drainage systems like permeable pavements and water-resistant asphalt allow for better water management and prevent standing water on runways.”

Technology is an essential enabler for both understanding and managing the effects of climate change on runways. Real-time monitoring tools, such as embedded sensors in runway pavements, can provide real-time data on temperature fluctuations and surface stress, which allows for more proactive runway maintenance and alert systems.

Likewise, climate modelling and simulation tools are increasingly used to forecast the impacts of extreme weather events and to test infrastructure resilience under future climate scenarios, says Jane Hupe, deputy director for environmental protection at the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Airports implementing climate adaptations

Many airports are already developing effective adaptation strategies and applying resilience measures when it comes to runway maintenance. For example, London Heathrow is upgrading drainage and using resilient materials, while Amsterdam Schiphol has implemented comprehensive flood protection measures and adaptive infrastructure, including water conductive asphalt to improve runoff. Oslo Airport, likewise, has taken the approach of using bio-engineered drainage to manage heavy rainfall.

At airports already having to deal with extreme heat, we’re seeing innovations such as irrigated buffers to cool runway surfaces, while others dealing with more variable conditions are turning to new solutions to stabilise runways.

At Leeds Bradford Airport in the UK, for example, pavement quality concrete (PQC) runway slabs were suffering from soil shrinkage and water inflation caused by fluctuating temperatures. Rather than replacing them entirely, which would have required a week-long closure, the airport opted to use geopolymer injection technology to fill the voids and bind unstable soil.

Aeroplanes sitting on a flooded runway at Don Muang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand. Credit: hdy1guy / Shutterstock

“We completed the work in just four night shifts, allowing normal operations to resume each morning,” says Richard Holmes, director of ground engineering firm Geobear, a UK-based construction company involved in the project.

“Another notable example of climate change mitigation is La Réunion Airport [Roland Garros Airport], on the island of Réunion, which constructed an advanced sea wall to protect against erosion and frequent hurricanes, demonstrating how infrastructure can be adapted to local climate threats,” adds Darryl Dowd, ACI World’s VP of safety, security and operations.

Miami International Airport in the US faces similar climate-related challenges to those of Roland Garros. To handle heavy rain and rising water levels, it developed a stormwater system built around five watershed areas, containing over 60 miles of drainage pipes and over 2,000 drain structures. In response to the other climate-related challenges, all four runways use flexible pavement, and over the years, the airport has improved the asphalt by adding unique materials that help it remain firm and resist cracking and rutting.

“One big change was adding polymer-modified binders, which make the pavement more flexible and able to withstand heavy stress. We’ve also been using a pavement management program since 1996 to track runway conditions, plan runway maintenance, and avoid major repairs by fixing minor problems early,” says Ralph Cutie, director and CEO of Miami International Airport.

Barriers to adapting runway infrastructure

While the industry is clearly responding, adapting airport runways to the impacts of climate change does present a number of challenges. Hupe notes that the major barriers include limited resources and a lack of awareness surrounding the issue.

“Many airports – especially in developing regions and small island developing states (SIDS) – struggle with insufficient financial resources and technical expertise to carry out climate risk assessments or to invest in necessary infrastructure improvements,” she says.

“This issue is further complicated by the difficulty of accessing reliable, localised climate data, which is critical for informed planning.”

Another barrier, according to Hupe, lies in institutional fragmentation, as airports often need to coordinate with multiple agencies, including local governments, transport ministries and environmental regulators, which can delay decision-making and reduce accountability.

Additionally, the benefits of adaptation are not always immediately visible or quantifiable, making it harder for decision-makers to prioritise long-term resilience over short-term operational or financial concerns.

“There remains a gap in understanding within parts of the aviation sector regarding the scale and urgency of climate change impacts. Although ICAO’s 2024 Climate Adaptation Synthesis Report shows increasing concern by all parties, translating that concern into sustained action remains a work in progress,” Hupe points out.

Support from aviation industry bodies

Industry groups are working hard to support airports in this area. ICAO’s Committee on Aviation Environmental Protection (CAEP), which was behind the 2024 report, has also developed guidance materials to help airports conduct climate risk assessments and develop strategies for runway maintenance.

These include guidance on risk assessment, vulnerability identification and a menu of adaptation options, giving airport operators practical tools to assess their own climate exposure and explore tailored solutions.

“These might range from grooving runways for better water drainage to redesigning pavements with temperature-resilient materials or adapting departure schedules to mitigate thermal constraints,” says Hupe.

“We also encourage collaboration with local authorities and regional partners to ensure adaptation measures are fit for context and integrated into broader planning processes.”

In the context of policy and regulation to support climate mitigation works, ACI World is advocating for context-sensitive regulatory frameworks.

“This is not a one-size-fits-all issue, and the impact and consequences will vary from airport to airport and country to country,” says Dowd. “We also urge governments and international bodies to facilitate access to funding for climate adaptation, enabling airports, particularly in developing regions, to invest in resilient infrastructure.”

This article was originally published in our digital magazine Airport Industry Review. You can subscribe here for free.