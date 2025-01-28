Otay Mesa Metropolitan Airpark is one of the most expensive civil aviation construction projects to break ground in 2024

In total, 88 airport construction projects broke ground over the last year, according to GlobalData’s construction project database. These projects have a combined value of over $41.8bn.

This number reflects a decline in airport construction projects, decreasing roughly 25% in the last year, compared to the 117 projects that cost a total of £50bn in 2022. The number of airport construction projects to break ground in 2023 is almost back to 2021 levels when 159 projects commenced at a total cost of roughly $51bn.

Through 2024, over half (62.5%) of all airport construction projects to enter the execution phase ground were projects involving airport terminals – either expansions or new developments – totalling over $31.2bn of combined investment.

The Americas was the busiest region in 2024, with 32 projects entering the execution phase last year, representing 36.4% globally. Asia followed with 23 projects, representing a 26.1% share of global projects.

The total cost of the ten most expensive airport construction projects to break ground in 2024 was a healthy $21.99bn, a slight decrease compared to the previous year ($24.7bn).

Of the 10 most expensive civil airport projects that entered the execution phase in 2023, half are located in The Americas, proving the rapid growth of aviation in the region. Only two of the top 10 projects in 2024 were located in Asia, a marked decline compared to 50% the prior year.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airport Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

So, here is the list of the top 10 most expensive civil airport construction projects that broke ground in 2024, according to the GlobalData construction database.

10. Otay Mesa Metropolitan Airpark, US: $1bn

Brown Field International Business Park (BFIBP) and the City of San Diego (COSD) are undertaking the construction of a metropolitan airpark in California, US. The project involves the construction of aviation facilities and supporting non-aviation facilities on 134 hectares of land.

Upon completion, the project will provide 4,000 permanent jobs and 8,000 long-term construction jobs; and is expected to bring $500m in annual revenue to the region. The project is a redevelopment of a portion of Brown Field Municipal Airport.

It will be developed in 4 Phases. Phase 1 includes the construction of five large aircraft hangars, 28 small aircraft hangars, and a heliport including facilities for a San Diego Fire Department. Phase 2 includes the construction of 61 small aircraft hangars, 12 hectares of aircraft apron, a San Diego Air and Space Museum, a 150-room business hotel, an alternative fuels station, a transit transfer station, and light industrial development.

Phase 3 includes the construction of 51 small aircraft hangars, commercial facilities, a 120-room business hotel, further light industrial development, and an expansion of the San Diego Air and Space Museum. Phase 4 includes the construction of 13 large aircraft hangars, office space, 1.75 hectares of aircraft apron, parking facilities, further light industrial development, a second expansion of the San Diego Air and Space Museum and additional commercial facilities.

The groundbreaking was held marking the beginning of construction in June 2024, with the whole project estimated to be completed by the end of 2040.

9. Henri Coanda International Airport new terminal, Romania: $1.04bn

The Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) is building a new modular passenger terminal at Henri Coanda International Airport (OTP) in Otopeni, Romania. The new terminal is planned to have the capacity to handle 20 million passengers per year at Romania’s busiest airport, to reduce dependence on the existing terminal, which is running well over its terminal capacity at eight million passengers per year.

The project involves the construction of a 100,000m2 new passenger terminal. The terminal will comprise four halls, each with a passenger capacity of 5 million per year. It includes the construction of ​​a 650,000m2 aircraft parking platform, 56 new parking spaces for aircraft, 25 boarding gates, ​​266,000m2 of new taxiways, 9,600 car parking spaces, a 5,000m2 business centre, and a hotel with a capacity of 200 people, as well as the installation of safety and security systems.

Construction began in August 2024 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2029.

8. Vaclav Havel Airport Terminal 2 expansion, Czech Republic: $1.19bn

The Czech Airports Authority (CAA) is planning to expand Terminal 2 at Vaclav Havel Airport (PRG) in Prague, Czech Republic. The purpose of the project is to reduce air traffic congestion and improve passenger comfort, in view of the projected increase in traffic volumes over the next 20 years.

The project involves the expansion of Terminal 2 to handle 21.2 million passengers per year. It includes the construction of a new parallel runway, a three-lane access bridge, retail spaces, waiting rooms, check-in counters, immigration counters, a cafe and restaurant, and waiting rooms. It also includes building a new departure lounge and arrival lounge, a public area in front of the terminal building, the expansion of aircraft stands, and the installation of elevators, safety, and security systems.

The expansion is planned to be implemented in multiple phases. Phase 1 includes the modification of the existing terminals, the rearrangement of the security control, and the construction of additional boarding fingers.

In September 2024, construction work commenced on the bridge widening and is expected to be completed by May 2025. The project is estimated to be completed by the end of 2033.

7. Burbank Bob Hope Airport new terminal, US: $1.2bn

Burbank Bob Hope Airport (BBHA) – branded as Hollywood Burbank Airport – is constructing a 14-gate replacement terminal at BBHA in California, US. The project aims to increase low-cost-airport traffic counts and become a major centre for processing cargo.

The project involves the construction of a new airport terminal on 20 hectares of land. It involves the construction of a 32,980m2 two-story terminal with 14 aircraft gates, access roads, and aircraft rescue and fire fighting stations.

It also includes a central utility plant, an airline cargo building, a new airport traffic control tower, and a five to seven-story parking structure with 2,000 spaces, as well as runway rehabilitation and the installation of safety and security systems. Construction broke ground in July 2024 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

6. Kaohsiung International Airport new terminals (Phase 1), Taiwan: $1.26bn

The Taiwanese Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) is constructing a new terminal building at Kaohsiung International Airport (KHH) in Taiwan. The project aims to improve the capacity of the third busiest airport in Taiwan by building two new terminal buildings at the airport.

Phase 1 involves constructing a new East Terminal between the existing international and domestic terminals. Phase 2 is the construction of a new West Terminal and the redevelopment of the existing international terminal.

Phase 1 involves the construction of a new terminal building, boarding halls, a multi-story car park, and the relocation of a taxiway. Construction for Phase 1 began in July 2024 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2032.

5. King Abdulaziz International Airport terminal expansion, Saudi Arabia: $1.3bn

General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) is expanding two terminals, the Hajj and Umrah Terminals, at King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The terminals are being expanded to handle the increasing capacity required for pilgrims making the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages to Meccah.

The project involves the construction of new arrival halls, a runway, access roads, load centres, utility networks, parking facilities, and associated facilities, as well as the installation of an Automated People Mover.

The two terminal buildings will add an additional capacity of 15 million passengers per year to the airport. Construction broke ground in October 2024, with Saudi Binladin Group acting as the main contractor. The project is expected to be completed in Q2 2026.

4. Sacramento International Airport expansion, US: $1.3bn

The Sacramento County Airport System (SCAS), a department of the Sacramento County local authority, is undertaking the expansion of the airport in California. The aim of the project is to improve the infrastructure facilities at the airport to provide better services to the passengers.

The project involves the construction of new ticketing counters, a lobby area, a baggage claim area, office space, a walkway, and 5,500 new parking spaces.

In August 2024, a groundbreaking ceremony for the walkway was held, marking the beginning of construction. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

3. Brisbane Airport expansion, Australia: $3.3bn

Brisbane Airport Corporation is expanding Brisbane Airport (BNE) in Queensland, Australia. The project aims to increase the airport’s capacity to 50 million passengers per year and is part of the Australian government’s plan to prepare for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic games.

The project includes the construction of an L-shaped terminal, adding 250,000m2 of space, a car parking facility, freight facilities, upgrading the existing two terminals, and expanding Skygate and DFO retail facilities.

The $59m P2 multi-story carpark extension includes the construction of 1,700 additional spaces at the domestic terminal. Construction began in November 2024 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2032.

2. Viracopos International Airport modernisation, Brazil: $4.62bn

Brazilian airport operator Empresa Brasileira de Infra-Estrutura Aeroportuaria (Infraero) is modernising Viracopos/Campinas International Airport (VCP) in Campinas, Brazil. The aim of the project is to both expand and modernise the airport, which serves the third most populous municipality in the state of São Paulo.

The project will be developed in 5 Phases. Phase 1 of the project involves the construction of a passenger terminal with a 145000m2 floor area to handle up to 25 million passengers annually, 28 boarding bridges, taxation areas, seven new aircraft parking spaces, three aircraft yards, a garage building, and parking spaces for trucks, cars, taxis, and vehicles.

It also includes building a new substation, structures for the storage and distribution of water for supply and firefighting, central utilities, a goods consolidation centre, a bus terminal with 10 bays, shopping space, internal access roads, and necessary modernisation works for old passenger terminals.

Phases 3-5 will gradually increase the capacity of the terminal until it can handle over 80 million passengers per year. Construction broke ground in Q2 2024 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2031.

1. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Terminal F, US: $4.8bn

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and American Airlines are constructing the new Terminal F. Upon completion, it will be the sixth terminal capable of handling more than 200 flights per day.

The project involves the construction of a 121,920m2 new Terminal F building. It includes the construction of a 37,161m2 double-loaded concourse building, 15 new gates for Terminal F with a value of $1.6bn, check-in areas, larger security checkpoints and parking bays for flights, the upgrade of 24 gates, and the installation of lights, safety, and security systems.

Construction began in December 2024 following a groundbreaking ceremony the month prior and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

This article was originally published in our digital magazine Airport Industry Review. You can subscribe here for free.