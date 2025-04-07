Passengers can use location-specific QR codes on their devices to access the digital assistant. Credit: Southampton Airport.

Southampton Airport in the UK has deployed a new digital assistant powered by Hello Lamp Post, aimed at improving travel experience for passengers, ahead of the bustling summer season.

Now live throughout the airport, this AI-driven technology provides real-time information and navigation assistance for passengers.

The initiative follows a successful trial conducted last year at Glasgow Airport, which focused on supporting passengers requiring special assistance.

The trial recorded a reduction in queries directed to customer service staff by 50%, supported over 12,300 additional passengers annually, and achieved an 86% satisfaction rate among users with the service, according to Southampton Airport.

Building on the positive results from the trial, Southampton Airport has worked closely with Hello Lamp Post to enhance the capabilities of the digital assistant, making it accessible to all travellers.

Hello Lamp Post co-founder and CEO Tiernan Mines said: “We’re pleased to see our AI-powered platform now live at Southampton Airport, following the positive impact at Glasgow Airport.

“By helping to reduce repetitive questions, our digital assistant allows staff to focus on more pressing matters and provide better support where needed.”

Passengers can access the assistant through location-specific QR codes on their devices. The digital assistant provides up-to-date flight information, navigation help, and personalised support tailored to individual requirements.

This initiative aims to streamline airport services and create an inclusive environment that caters to all accessibility requirements.

Southampton Airport managing director Gavin Williams said: “We are delighted that we have been able to launch this cutting-edge technology in our airport with real-time information available.

“This AI-powered assistant will further enhance the customer experience, ensuring smoother and more personalised journeys for all who pass through Southampton Airport.”

Recently, Blackstone announced the acquisition of a 22% stake in UK airport operator AGS Airports from AviAlliance for £235m ($303.5m).

AGS operates three airports, comprising Glasgow and Aberdeen in Scotland, as well as Southampton in England.