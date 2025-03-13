Ministry of Science and Technology of Zambia and Huawei launch the global Smart Village Showcase during MWC Barcelona 2025.

Together with its industry customers, Huawei unveiled 83 global showcases for industrial digital and intelligent transformation for 71 key scenarios. In addition, Huawei and its partners jointly launched 10 major solutions to accelerate intelligent transformation across various industries such as the public sector, education, finance, electric power, transportation, oil and gas, chemicals, and retail.

Global industries are rapidly advancing towards intelligence and are poised to be among the greatest beneficiaries of the AI era. In his keynote speech at MWC Barcelona 2025, Leo Chen, Huawei’s Corporate Senior Vice President and the President of Enterprise Sales, highlighted key pathways that are essential to accelerating intelligent transformation across industries, including developing ICT architecture for industrial digital transformation and building advanced AI-oriented infrastructure.

Chen said, “We must deeply integrate technologies into industry scenarios and build a target ICT architecture for industrial intelligent transformation based on industry requirements, pain points, and development stages.” Huawei has been in the enterprise market for 15 years. To better serve its customers, Huawei has established eight integrated teams that focus on tailoring solutions for different industries. Together with partners, these teams dive deep into customer scenarios and have developed more than 200 solutions for over 20 industries, helping customers quickly bridge technical gaps and become more competitive. During his keynote speech, Chen shared that Huawei has supported the transformation of over 20,000 global enterprises.

For example, by examining the unique needs of the financial sector, Huawei developed the RAAS target architecture for banking ICT infrastructure. RAAS stands for Reliability, Availability, Autonomy, and Security, to achieve the “Four Zeros” goal (Zero Trust for in-depth security, Zero Wait for better user experience, Zero Downtime for always-on services, and Zero Touch for automated maintenance). One bank that adopted Huawei’s resilient data center solution based on the RAAS architecture, has tripled its system performance, with zero data loss and an annual transaction growth rate of over 40%.

Another area of focus is industry digitalization in the advent of AI. “We need to build advanced, AI-oriented ICT infrastructure to support the exponential growth of AI workloads,” said Chen. In terms of creating AI-oriented technology and product solutions, Huawei plays on its unique full-stack strengths in network, storage, computing, and cloud. For example, Huawei has developed an industry-leading Multilayer Ransomware Protection (MRP) solution. This solution uses AI to accurately identify viruses. With six layers of protection, it prevents data leakage and ensures service recovery just seconds after an incident.

Huawei continuously deepens its collaboration with partners across industries and jointly innovates with them. At the summit held during MWC Barcelona 2025, Huawei launched 10 major solutions jointly developed with its partners to expedite industrial intelligence, such as the Digital Village Solution, based on previous success in various areas.

In July 2024, Huawei and the Ministry of Technology and Science of Zambia collaborated to launch the first smart village site in Muchila, Namwala District, located in the southern province of Zambia. The smart village site includes a micro solar power station that provides electricity to local schools, clinics, and homes. It also features a communications tower and utilizes Huawei’s Rural-Star solution to offer mobile and Internet connectivity services to the village. In addition, classrooms are equipped with Huawei IdeaHub and smart blackboards to implement distance education.

