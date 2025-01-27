In our first issue of the year, we take a look back at the biggest construction projects in civil aviation to break ground over the last twelve months, and despite a slight downturn in the sector, the outlook remains healthy.

Whether you are on an iPad, desktop or smartphone, you can read the magazine for free online.

In our cover story this issue, we find out how airports are embracing ecommerce and new tech options to improve their retail offerings. We also learn about how airports are increasingly embracing luxury and premium brands in their retail spaces.

Elsewhere, we look into the growth of hydrogen as a fuel source for ground service equipment, as well as casting an eye back over the Biden administration and what it achieved for civil aviation.

For this, and much more, read on. And don’t forget to follow us on Twitter @Airport_Mag as well.

Peter Nilson, editor

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airport Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

In this issue

How are airports embracing e-commerce?

Travellers are increasingly expecting digital retail integration, through apps or in-store hardware. Keri Allan explores how airports are embracing the shift.

Exploring Hydrogen’s potential for GSE

Hydrogen fuel has long been touted as a potential contributor to the decarbonisation of civil aviation. Keri Allan explores some recent initiatives exploring its potential for ground service equipment.

How are airports capitalising on the growth of the luxury retail market?

Noah Bovenizer explores why airports are choosing to increase their premium and luxury offerings in retail spaces.

What did President Biden ever do for US airports?

The Biden-Harris administration may have been a one-term government, but it made potentially lasting changes to aviation. Patrick Rhys Atack reports.

The top 10 most expensive airport construction projects in 2024

There was a slight decline in the number of airport construction projects to break ground in 2024, but the outlook remains healthy. Peter Nilson highlights the ten most expensive projects.

Flying the flag: national airlines’ identities shaping global perceptions

Edmond Huot, chief creative officer at Forward Studio, highlights how the liveries of flag carriers help shape how nations project themselves around the world.

Unite and conquer: integrating airport operation centres

Andrew Dowsett, UK sales manager, Barco Control Rooms, explains how control room automation is changing airport operation centres.

Next issue preview

In our next issue, we look at the latest technology being implemented at airports to make baggage handling operations more efficient.

Similarly, we consider the newest airport management platforms being rolled out across the sector, as curb-to-gate passenger management systems become ever-prominent in airports.

Would you like to be notified when a new issue of Airport Industry Review is out? Sign up for email alerts here!

We will only use your email address to let you know when a new issue is available. Airport Industry Review is published bi-monthly.