In our first issue of the year, we take a look back at the biggest construction projects in civil aviation to break ground over the last twelve months, and despite a slight downturn in the sector, the outlook remains healthy.
Whether you are on an iPad, desktop or smartphone, you can read the magazine for free online.
In our cover story this issue, we find out how airports are embracing ecommerce and new tech options to improve their retail offerings. We also learn about how airports are increasingly embracing luxury and premium brands in their retail spaces.
Elsewhere, we look into the growth of hydrogen as a fuel source for ground service equipment, as well as casting an eye back over the Biden administration and what it achieved for civil aviation.
For this, and much more, read on. And don’t forget to follow us on Twitter @Airport_Mag as well.
Peter Nilson, editor
In this issue
How are airports embracing e-commerce?
Travellers are increasingly expecting digital retail integration, through apps or in-store hardware. Keri Allan explores how airports are embracing the shift.
Exploring Hydrogen’s potential for GSE
Hydrogen fuel has long been touted as a potential contributor to the decarbonisation of civil aviation. Keri Allan explores some recent initiatives exploring its potential for ground service equipment.
How are airports capitalising on the growth of the luxury retail market?
Noah Bovenizer explores why airports are choosing to increase their premium and luxury offerings in retail spaces.
What did President Biden ever do for US airports?
The Biden-Harris administration may have been a one-term government, but it made potentially lasting changes to aviation. Patrick Rhys Atack reports.
The top 10 most expensive airport construction projects in 2024
There was a slight decline in the number of airport construction projects to break ground in 2024, but the outlook remains healthy. Peter Nilson highlights the ten most expensive projects.
Flying the flag: national airlines’ identities shaping global perceptions
Edmond Huot, chief creative officer at Forward Studio, highlights how the liveries of flag carriers help shape how nations project themselves around the world.
Unite and conquer: integrating airport operation centres
Andrew Dowsett, UK sales manager, Barco Control Rooms, explains how control room automation is changing airport operation centres.
