Customer service excellence emerged as a key trend in airport retail last year, according to travel retailer Duty Free Holdings, with passengers wanting smooth, convenient shopping experiences.

“We’ve seen that passengers highly value personalised experiences,” highlights James Mullaney, president of Duty Free Holdings.

In response to this trend, the industry has seen a rise in the integration of technology into the travel retail experience.

Key solutions revolve around data analysis, digital signage, and interactive kiosks, which provide digital concierge services where travellers can easily access information, shop, and even complete purchases on their own without engaging with a store associate.

The airport retail landscape continues to focus on creating immersive and personalised shopping experiences, says Sara Grofscik, executive director of US sales at Samsung Electronics America. She notes that the shift from static signage to dynamic digital displays has been one of the most successful trends.

“Data from apps or loyalty programmes are used to deliver targeted promotions and product suggestions to customers via digital signage and store displays, boosting customer engagement,” she explains.

Blurring the lines between physical and digital retail experiences

The integration of online and offline channels is becoming crucial, notes iGA Istanbul Airport’s director of commerce, Halil Anasoy. In response, airports are blurring the line between physical and online retail by introducing digital touchpoints and streamlined ecommerce services, such as pre-ordering apps.

“Many airports allow customers to shop online on their way to the airport, offering a convenient way to browse and purchase products ahead of time,” highlights Mullaney, who notes that most duty-free retailers are now offering a click and collect service, “which makes the entire process seamless”.

Mobile apps are absolutely essential to today’s airport retail ecosystem as they serve as the bridge between the physical and digital worlds, and enable key features like click and collect, loyalty rewards, and personalised offers.

We’ve successfully integrated online pre-ordering with in-store experiences, allowing passengers to shop before their flight.

“One of our initiatives is integrating mobile technology into the passenger journey to simplify the process,” says Mullaney. “We’ve successfully integrated online pre-ordering with in-store experiences, allowing passengers to shop before their flight.

“Upon arrival at the airport, the items are ready for in-store pick-up at a designated counter or delivered directly to the gate. This creates a frictionless experience and reduces the stress of rushing around the terminal before a flight and avoiding long lines.”

QR code scanning is also being used to enhance convenience, as it enables customers to quickly access product information, promotions, or complete purchases directly from their phone.

Providing more convenience

One area of focus is making the retail experience as quick and easy as possible for travellers. This has led to many airport retailers adding self-checkouts and just-walk-out technologies to prevent passenger roadblocks, notes Elizabeth Lafontaine, director of research at retail foot traffic analytics company Placer.ai.

“The increased use of just-walk-out technologies in airport retail is the perfect example of pairing digital and physical retail technologies to create a frictionless customer experience when travelling,” she says.

“Allowing consumers to easily navigate a shopping experience, usually while in a hurry, cuts down on lines and also allows consumers to be in control of their shopping experience in the airport environment.”

Robots are even playing their part. At iGA, for example, duty-free operator Unifree has introduced telepresence robot technology. Guests can ask the welcoming robots questions, and the robots can even guide guests to areas in the store they may be searching for.

Airports leading the way

Understandably, fixed base operators (FBOs) and private jet terminals are becoming key players in integrating online and in–person retail experiences, as they cater to luxury travellers who expect a seamless, high-end shopping experience.

Leading the way in this space are airports such as Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, says Mullaney. “These have focused on providing tailored retail experiences in their FBOs, offering exclusive access to premium goods and personalised shopping services for private jet passengers.”

However, these offerings aren’t just available to the rich and famous. Take iGA for example. Driving innovation here is beacon technology, which is integrated with its CRM marketing tools and mobile app.

Leveraging advanced digital tools can transform airport retail into a dynamic personalised shopping experience.

“This enables us to deliver location-based notifications about ongoing promotions within the airport,” says Anasoy.

“This approach ensures that even less visible campaigns gain attention by notifying users at the right time and place. For instance, as travellers move through the terminal, they receive tailored alerts about nearby store offers or exclusive deals. By connecting with the right audience at the right time, we not only boost campaign visibility but also translate this engagement into increased sales.

“This strategy exemplifies how leveraging advanced digital tools can transform airport retail into a dynamic personalised shopping experience for every guest.”

Ecommerce is becoming an expectation

Other airports are also embracing technological solutions, in particular mobile apps. San Francisco International (SFO), for example, has its Copilot mobile app, which allows passengers to pre-order items and pick them up at the airport, with real-time inventory updates and digital promotions.

Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW) offers a similar service through its own app, which features a loyalty programme with digital coupons, combining online shopping with in-person rewards, while John F. Kennedy International’s (JFK) mobile app provides online ordering with collection points across multiple terminals.

“It also offers a customised shopping experience based on a customer’s purchase history and in-store digital promotions to further integrate the digital and physical shopping environment,” Grofscik notes.



Looking ahead, the future of airport retail lies in crafting immersive, seamless experiences that meet the needs of today’s travellers.

The blending of online and in-person retail is no longer a trend – it’s an expectation, and airports that continue to innovate and prioritise convenience, personalisation, and efficiency will not only enhance customer satisfaction, but also position themselves as leaders in this rapidly evolving space.

