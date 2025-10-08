The rate of acceleration in the eVTOL and UAM sector over recent years has been astounding. But, as operations begin shifting from the experimental to practical, one boundary remains: public opinion. In this issue’s cover story, we look into how manufacturers and operators are considering the societal concerns that come with this nascent transportation mode.

Whether you are on an iPad, desktop or smartphone, you can read the magazine for free online.

Elsewhere, we discover how some airports are using technology to decarbonise their baggage handling operations, and how Schiphol’s nature permit problem is developing.

We also consider whether airports are becoming luxury retail destinations in their own right, and learn about the growing trend of premiumisation at airports of all sizes.

For all of this, and more industry news, comment, and analysis from GlobalData, read on.

Peter Nilson, editor

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

In this issue

How UAM can win in the court of public opinion

As with the advent of any new form of transportation, the success of UAM will not just be from overcoming technological barriers, but social ones too. Keri Allen finds out how to win over public opinion.

Airports are increasingly turning to AI solutions and unified management software to make operations more efficient. Keri Allan looks into some of the new tools available.

The growing prevalence of airport premiumisation

Keri Allan looks into how airports are tailoring services for business and premium economy passengers.

Will Amsterdam Schiphol Airport’s future flights be clouded by Natura 2000 permit fight?

Recent court rulings on Schiphol’s nature permit leave both the Dutch government and the airport scrambling for solutions. Frances Marcellin finds out more.

As airports strive to reduce their carbon footprint, all operations are under scrutiny – including baggage handling. Keri Allan highlights some examples of new technology improving baggage handling operations for airports.

Are airports becoming luxury shopping destinations?

Keri Allan explores the growing trend of high-end brands using airports as premium retail hubs, blending duty-free shopping with exclusive collections.

What can airports and airlines expect from Agentic AI?

Will Agentic AI help connect passengers, airlines and airports? Patrick Rhys Atack speaks to Sam Chamberlain, Chief Product Officer at Flyr, to find out.

AI is becoming essential for driving operational efficiency, according to Peter Velikin, general manager and SVP of CAMP Systems’ Enterprise Information Systems

The rise in AI focuses a need to balance personalisation with transparency

Colleen Clark, director of client services at Further, details the need for balance as airlines look to AI for customer solutions.

Next issue preview

In our next issue, we’ll be looking into some of the biggest construction projects in the civil aviation sector, the long term industry trends for both airports and airlines, and much more.

Would you like to be notified when a new issue of Airport Industry Review is out? Sign up for email alerts here!

We will only use your email address to let you know when a new issue is available. Airport Industry Review is published bi-monthly.