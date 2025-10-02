As airports face mounting pressures from operational complexity, heightened safety requirements, and growing passenger numbers, technology solutions are playing a pivotal role in shaping the industry’s future. In the 2025 Airport Technology Excellence Awards, Kloudspot’s Physical Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered airport operations platform LISA (Location Intelligence & Situational Awareness) was recognized with three awards for its ability to significantly advance operational intelligence at airports.

Kloudspot won the Business Expansion award for its capacity optimization solutions, which have empowered airports to boost passenger throughput and revenue 30-50% without the need for additional physical infrastructure. Kloudspot was recognized with the Innovation award for its advanced application of physical AI, digital twin and integrated command and control center (ICCC) technology to enable predictive management across airport operations. Finally, Kloudspot received the Safety award for delivering real-time proactive situational awareness that strengthens threat detection and response capabilities.

The Airport Technology Excellence Awards honor the most significant achievements and innovations in the global aviation industry. Powered by GlobalData’s business intelligence, the Awards recognize the people and companies leading positive change and shaping the future of the industry.

Supporting business expansion through capacity optimization

Kloudspot’s contribution to massive business expansion is evident in its ability to help airports increase passenger throughput and revenue without physical real estate or staffing expansion. The platform uses AI-driven insights to optimize turnaround time, staffing, and passenger flow, enabling airports to accommodate higher volumes while maintaining customer satisfaction.

A clear example of this impact can be seen at GMR Hyderabad Airport in India, where Kloudspot’s solution enabled a 30-50% increase in real time intelligence along with information visibility thereby helping the Airport to increase efficiency & efficacy of their operations. The timely intelligence & automated edge decision-making capability translated into higher quality of passenger servicing, stakeholder’s communication, and thereby a significant increase in productivity across all areas of the airport.

The platform’s predictive models help prevent flight delays by anticipating bottlenecks and recommending adjustments in real-time. For instance, by analyzing passenger flow data, the system can suggest redeployment of staff to manage queues at security checkpoints or boarding gates, ensuring smoother movement and reducing wait times.

Kloudspot’s analytics also support measurable gains in non-aeronautical revenues. Airports have seen a 20% increase in retail footfall and a 70% reduction in retail loss, attributed to improved visibility into passenger behavior and more effective deployment of retail staff during peak periods. The platform’s ability to track and analyze customer traffic to retail areas, optimize staff hours, and measure conversion rates using vision analytics directly contributes to higher retail performance.

The scalability of Kloudspot’s physical AI solution is evident in its rapid adoption across airports in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. Its flexible integration with existing systems and infrastructure allows airports of varying sizes and operational profiles to benefit from capacity optimization without significant sensor and hardware cost. By maximizing the value of existing assets and supporting sustainable growth, Kloudspot’s platform enables airports to meet rising demand while maintaining high levels of passenger satisfaction and operational excellence.

Enhancing airport management with next-gen total airport management and predictive operations

Kloudspot’s LISA integrates data from across the airport environment, including terminals, airside, and landside, into a unified system. By leveraging a library of hundreds of airport-specific AI models, Kloudspot addresses a wide range of operational needs, such as turnaround time, crowd optimization, revenue generation, safety, security, service level agreement enforcement, surface road traffic management, and retail loss prevention.

A distinguishing feature of Kloudspot’s solution is its use of physical AI, digital twin, and ICCC technology to provide total airport management. The platform creates a virtual representation of the airport, enabling simulation of scenarios, forecasting of disruptions, and delivery of prescriptive recommendations before issues escalate. This proactive approach streamlines daily operations and equips airport command centers with 3D visualizations and intuitive dashboards, improving situational clarity and response times across all people, processes, and property

Kloudspot’s predictive capabilities extend to planning and resource management. The system can analyze historical and real-time data to anticipate passenger surges, allowing airports to adjust staffing and resource allocation in advance. The platform also measures variances between planned and actual operations, automatically generating notifications when discrepancies occur. Using these insights, airports can make more effective decisions and maintain high service standards even during peak periods.

The scalability and adaptability of Kloudspot’s solution ensure it remains effective as airport environments evolve. Deployed at major international airports across the globe, the flexible and future-ready platform can be integrated with all existing airport systems, cameras, and sensors.

Improving airport safety with real-time physical AI

Kloudspot’s LISA platform introduces a comprehensive approach to situational awareness within airport environments by leveraging real-time physical AI. By integrating data from cameras, sensors, and operational systems, the solution provides real-time visibility into safety and security conditions across terminals, airside, and landside areas.

Kloudspot’s AI-driven models automate the detection and response to a variety of safety and security threats, including unauthorized access (such as tailgating), unattended baggage, unusual behavior or crowd activity, parking lot monitoring, and tarmac safety events. For instance, the system can identify and alert staff to the presence of individuals on keepout lists, detect abandoned or suspicious objects in crowded areas, and monitor compliance with safety protocols such as the use of personal protective equipment on the ramp. The platform’s ability to monitor access roads and parking lots also helps identify abnormal activity, such as loitering or poorly parked vehicles, which can pose operational or security risks.

One of the notable strengths of Kloudspot’s approach is its seamless integration with existing airport infrastructure. Airports can leverage their current investments in CCTV, Wi-Fi, and sensor networks without the need for costly new hardware. Apart from accelerating deployment, this integration ensures that advanced safety features are accessible to a wider range of airports, regardless of their size or budget.

The platform’s forensic search capabilities further enhance safety management. Using natural language processing, airport teams can quickly search historical video footage to investigate incidents, track persons of interest, or analyze patterns of behavior. This supports both immediate response and post-incident analysis, improving compliance and accountability. By enabling airport teams to anticipate, identify, and address safety issues proactively, Kloudspot supports a shift from reactive incident management to more proactive safety practices across the airport ecosystem.

“Kloudspot is thrilled to be recognized in 3 categories as an industry leader and winner of the 2025 Airport Technology Excellence awards. As a true market innovator in Physical AI solutions for airports, this recognition is a testament to the value Kloudspot provides our global customers. Our ability to solve operational, safety, and commercial challenges on airside, terminal, and landside operations provides our customers with a long-term partner in delivering excellence in service to passengers and the wider communities they serve.” – Ashish Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Business Development

Company Profile

Kloudspot is a physical AI software company, specializing in software for intelligent spaces such as airports, factories, and commercial buildings. Kloudspot’s LISA platform delivers transformative outcomes in operational efficiency, safety, and revenue generation to the world’s largest and most complex spaces.

