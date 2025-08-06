Klayo, a talent management and strategic workforce planning platform, has won the Innovation Award in the 2025 Airport Technology Excellence Awards for its role in supporting airports’ operational efficiency, compliance, and employee engagement.

The Airport Technology Excellence Awards honor the most significant achievements and innovations in the aviation industry. Powered by GlobalData’s business intelligence, the Awards recognize the people and companies leading positive change and shaping the future of the industry.

Klayo won the Innovation award in the Workforce Digitalization category for delivering a workforce management platform that addresses the unique operational, compliance, and talent development challenges faced by airports.

Sector-specific design and centralized compliance for airports

Klayo distinguishes itself through its sector-specific design, developed with a deep understanding of the operational realities and regulatory demands unique to airports. Unlike generic HR or workforce management systems, Klayo is engineered to accommodate the intricate hierarchies and interdependencies found in airport environments. The platform allows for custom configuration of roles, operational zones, and site-specific hierarchies, enabling airports to mirror their actual organizational structures within the system. This flexibility is particularly valuable for managing the diverse range of positions found at airports, from airside drivers and screening officers to baggage handlers and terminal managers, each with distinct clearance, training, and compliance requirements.

A key innovation is Klayo’s Competency Gaps Analysis, which provides instant visibility into which employees are fully qualified, nearly qualified, or not yet ready for specific roles, and highlights the reasons why. This capability accelerates the deployment of staff into critical positions and reduces compliance risk by ensuring that only appropriately cleared and trained personnel are assigned to sensitive tasks. By reflecting the operational blueprint of each airport, Klayo eliminates the need for manual workarounds and supports efficient, compliant workforce management.

Compliance is a non-negotiable aspect of airport operations, with regulatory bodies requiring rigorous documentation and up-to-date records of staff certifications, clearances, and training. Klayo consolidates all workforce compliance data into a single, real-time platform, continuously monitoring certifications and mandatory training requirements, and automatically flagging upcoming expirations and overdue actions. This proactive approach ensures that airports remain audit-ready at all times and significantly reduces the administrative burden associated with compliance management. For example, Houston Airport System and Airport Development Group (ADG) have both benefited from Klayo’s centralized compliance tracking, which has replaced fragmented, manual processes with automated, real-time oversight.

Data-driven workforce planning, internal mobility, and seamless integration

Klayo empowers airport leaders to move beyond reactive workforce management and adopt a proactive, data-driven approach. Through advanced analytics and intelligent forecasting tools, airports can anticipate staffing needs, identify skill gaps, and align workforce availability with operational demand. The platform’s training needs analysis surfaces gaps and opportunities at the team, division, and organizational levels, allowing for decisive action and continuous performance improvement.

A standout feature is Klayo’s support for internal mobility and succession planning. Managers can easily identify employees who are nearly ready for new roles and understand what additional training or qualifications are required. This visibility supports targeted upskilling, improves succession planning, and helps retain valuable talent by promoting from within. At Houston Airport System, for example, managers now have access to accurate, up-to-date data for creating training plans and making strategic workforce decisions, while employees benefit from clear pathways for career progression.

Recognizing that airports often operate with a variety of existing HR, learning management, and rostering systems, Klayo is designed for seamless integration. This interoperability ensures that data integrity is maintained and that teams are not burdened with managing multiple, disconnected systems. By consolidating workforce data into a single source of truth, Klayo enhances cross-functional collaboration among HR, operations, and compliance teams, amplifies the value of current technology investments, and supports better communication and accountability.

Enhanced employee experience and demonstrated impact across airports

Klayo places a strong emphasis on enhancing the employee experience and supporting career development within airports. The platform provides staff with transparent access to their qualifications, completed and pending training, and clear pathways for career progression. This level of visibility empowers employees to take an active role in their professional development, understand the requirements for advancement, and make informed decisions about their career trajectories. At Houston Airport System, employees can now clearly see the skills, competencies, and qualifications needed for future promotions or role changes, supporting both individual growth and organizational goals for talent retention.

Klayo’s impact is evident across a diverse range of airport operators, from major international hubs to smaller regional airports. At Houston Airport System, the platform has been rolled out to over 1,300 employees, centralizing training management and providing comprehensive visibility into qualifications and career opportunities.

At Airport Development Group, Klayo has transformed compliance management for a small, geographically dispersed team, reducing administrative workload, minimizing the risk of human error, and improving audit confidence. These case studies highlight Klayo’s scalability, adaptability, and tangible benefits, reinforcing the reasons for its recognition in innovation.

“This award recognizes what airport teams have known for years: that workforce complexity can’t be solved with spreadsheets. Klayo was built to change that. We’re proud to be driving real innovation in an area that’s been underserved for too long and to give airports the clarity and tools they need to plan ahead, stay compliant, and keep operations moving.” – Eddie Ragauskas, CEO of Ceventas

Company Profile

Klayo is a workforce planning and compliance platform purpose-built for airports. Developed by Ceventas, the global leader in online training for the airport industry, Klayo gives airport HR, training, and operations teams the visibility they need to manage competencies, maintain compliance, and forecast workforce gaps before they impact operations. From frontline roles to executive oversight, Klayo connects workforce data in one powerful platform so airports can make faster, smarter decisions with confidence.

enquiries@klayo.com

Links:

Website: https://klayo.com