HID, a global leader in trusted identity and biometric solutions, has won the Innovation Award in the 2025 Airport Technology Excellence Awards for its pioneering approach to streamlining airport passenger processing while enhancing security and travel experience.

The Airport Technology Excellence Awards honor the most significant achievements and innovations in the aviation industry. Powered by GlobalData’s business intelligence, the Awards recognize the people and companies leading positive change and shaping the future of the industry.

HID won the award in the Biometric Gate category for introducing the BG100 Speedgate, a next-generation solution that seamlessly integrates the HID® Facepod™ and document reader with ASSA ABLOY’s Speedgate. This cutting-edge biometric eGate solution is redefining the passenger airport journey with a faster, more secure and frictionless experience.

Traditional ID verification processes rely heavily on manual checks, which can be time-consuming, error-prone, and stressful for both travelers and airport personnel. These manual processes often result in long queues, repeated document inspections, and bottlenecks at security, boarding, and immigration points.

The BG100 Speedgate streamlines these processes by leveraging advanced facial recognition technology, delivering secure, contactless, and frictionless identity verification at every checkpoint. Passengers enroll once — either via a mobile app or at an on-site kiosk — by scanning their face, passport, and boarding pass. This creates a digital travel credential that enables them to pass through subsequent checkpoints with a simple facial scan.

This acceleration not only shortens wait times, but also reduces the stress and uncertainty often associated with air travel. By eliminating the need for repeated document checks and manual validation, HID’s solution delivers a smoother, more autonomous airport journey.

Enhancing airport operations and efficiency with scalable technology

The BG100 Speedgate is designed not just for passenger convenience, but also to address the operational challenges faced by airports and airlines. As passenger volumes grow and resources become more constrained, the need for scalable, efficient, and reliable identity verification solutions is paramount. By automating identity checks, the BG100 Speedgate reduces dependency on staff at security lanes and boarding gates. This enables airports and airlines to optimize resource allocation, redeploy staff to higher-value tasks, and manage increased passenger throughput without increasing labor costs.

Moreover, the BG100 Speedgate’s architecture supports seamless integration with existing airport infrastructure. This flexibility allows airports to scale biometric processing across multiple touchpoints, ensuring consistent and efficient operations throughout the terminal. The result is a measurable return on investment through cost savings, improved resource utilization, and enhanced passenger satisfaction.

Promoting inclusivity and fairness through advanced AI

At the core of the BG100 Speedgate is the HID Facepod, an all-in-one facial recognition solution featuring an advanced camera system and algorithms. Beyond its technical capabilities, a distinguishing feature of HID’s biometric innovation is its commitment to inclusivity and fairness in identity verification.

Airports serve a diverse population, and it is essential that biometric systems deliver consistent accuracy across all demographic groups. HID addresses this challenge through facial recognition algorithms trained on ethically sourced datasets containing billions of images representing a wide range of ages, genders, races, and skin tones.

This approach reduces matching bias and supports equitable identification for all travelers, regardless of their background. By prioritizing inclusivity and fairness, HID’s solution not only meets regulatory and ethical standards but also enhances the reputation of airports as welcoming, accessible, and technologically advanced gateways for travelers from around the world.

“We’re proud to deliver solutions that make travel safer, faster, and more intuitive. The BG100 Speedgate, powered by HID® Facepod™ and document reader technology, is helping airports around the world redefine the passenger journey. This recognition validates our mission to create frictionless experiences that benefit both travelers and airport operators.” – Lena Abdelahad, Senior Vice President, Biometric Identity Technologies, HID

