Aerosimple, founded in 2020 to modernize airport operations with aviation-specific technology, has been recognized with the Business Expansion award in the Airport Management Systems category in the 2025 Airport Technology Excellence Awards. Material growth, enterprise-grade validation, and sustained product and customer expansion were the key reasons for the recognition.

In a short span, Aerosimple has scaled from a US-centric startup to a multi-continent provider serving more than 150 airports in 14 countries. The company has implemented its platform at a major international hub and strengthened adoption through structured training, faster implementations, and an innovation roadmap that is integrating predictive, AI-driven capabilities—all powered by the global reliability and scalability of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Global scale with repeatable execution

Aerosimple’s expansion reflects a disciplined shift from regional adoption to an international footprint. The company’s trajectory—growing from launch to 50 airports by 2023, surpassing 100 in 2024, and reaching 150+ across 14 countries by 2025—demonstrates momentum that is not incidental. Initial wins at individual airports are followed by multi-airport rollouts within operators or regions, supported by a model that makes it straightforward to add new modules or extend deployment scope. Built on a secure, cloud-based infrastructure the platform delivers the consistency and scalability needed to support this global expansion.

Strategic partnerships have reinforced this approach, enabling the company to localize workflows and align with industry practices as it enters additional international markets. The breadth of airport types using the platform—from smaller regional facilities to larger international hubs—shows that the product scales without losing operational relevance. Operational benefits, including support for regulatory assurance, safety practices, and efficiency, have translated into faster adoption cycles and contract expansions, which together form the core of its land-and-expand dynamic.

Enterprise-grade platform breadth and performance

Evidence of enterprise performance anchors the case for expansion: a comprehensive Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) / Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) implementation at a major international airport that digitized preventive maintenance and asset management at scale. This implementation indicates readiness for complex, high-volume environments. At the same time, Aerosimple expanded from an initial set of modules to a full aviation-specific suite exceeding 30 modules, spanning airfield operations, safety, compliance, sustainability, and asset and work management. The platform’s cloud-based architecture, built on the reliable foundation of Amazon Web Services (AWS), has been a key enabler of this stability and growth, ensuring consistent performance and scalability as deployments expand. Its modular design enables airports to adopt what they need today and expand over time without disruption, supporting tailored workflows, retention, and thoughtful upsell as needs evolve.

Velocity, enablement, and measurable outcomes

Aerosimple has complemented product expansion with enablement structures that reduce time-to-value and raise utilization. The US-based training and collaboration hub gives airport teams hands-on exposure to the platform and provides a venue for implementation planning, configuration workshops, and ongoing support. This physical presence has helped shorten deployment timelines and coordinate multi-airport rollouts, which is critical when operators seek consistency across locations.

The Aerosimple Masterclass extends that support beyond go-live. By institutionalizing continuous learning—through structured training and skills development—the program equips airport professionals to use more of the platform’s capabilities over time. These enablement investments, together with an innovation roadmap that weaves automation, advanced dashboards, and AI-driven insights into safety, maintenance, and asset management, are designed to drive operational gains. Examples include more consistent compliance workflows, safer airfield operations through real-time inspections and reporting, and efficiency gains from automated processes—factors that correspond with faster adoption curves, broader rollouts, and expanded contracts.

Innovation that supports sustainable, long-term growth

Forward progression also supports the award decision. Aerosimple is advancing integration of predictive analytics and AI across its aviation-first modules and is digitizing manual processes that support environmental objectives. Supported by the flexible and future-ready infrastructure of AWS, the company continues to innovate responsibly and at scale. The focus on continuous innovation, customer-centric co-development, and structured learning programs indicates durable momentum. In a market that values reliability alongside innovation, there is progress on both fronts: a scalable, aviation-specific platform validated at major hubs, and an enablement approach that converts deployments into impact at scale across multiple countries.

“At Aerosimple, our goal has always been to bridge the gap between technology and everyday airport operations. We listen closely to our users—understanding their real-world challenges—and build solutions that make their work easier, faster, and more connected. True innovation, in our view, is about simplicity that empowers people.” – Mr. Vishu Rao, CEO, Aerosimple

Company Profile

Aerosimple’s journey has always been guided by one core belief — that true innovation begins with listening to the customer. Every airport operates in a unique environment, facing its own set of challenges, and Aerosimple has built its success by understanding those needs deeply and turning that insight into intuitive, meaningful solutions. This philosophy has enabled it to earn the trust of over 150 airports across 14 countries, each one embracing the power of digital transformation through Aerosimple’s intelligent, cloud-based platform.

The company’s comprehensive ecosystem of 30+ integrated modules — including Part 139 Inspections, Safety Management System (SMS), Permit Management, Badging, and Gate Management—empowers airports to simplify daily operations, improve compliance, and enhance collaboration. By digitizing and connecting processes across departments, Aerosimple helps aviation teams move beyond paper-based systems and work smarter, faster, and safer.

A key enabler of this transformation is the reliability, scalability, and global reach of Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS serves as the foundation that allows Aerosimple to operate with consistency and confidence across continents. It empowers them to innovate rapidly, ensure data security, and maintain uninterrupted performance for mission-critical airport operations.

This strong technological backbone, combined with its commitment to understanding real-world airport challenges, fuels its ability to continuously evolve. It’s one of the reasons the company can take on the complex task of building advanced aviation features and redefining airport operations — one revolution at a time.

By bringing together deep aviation expertise, customer-driven design, and the unmatched capabilities of AWS, Aerosimple continues to shape a more efficient, connected, and intelligent future for global aviation.

Contact Details

Vishu Rao (Co-Founder & CEO)

T: (203) 823-6595 | O: (833) 823-7676

E-mail: vishu.rao@aerosimple.com

Links

Website: https://www.aerosimple.com