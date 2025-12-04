The move to biometric data in commercial aviation has risks, but they can be mitigated. Credit: Shutterstock

Airports across Europe are entering a period of significant change in how passenger data is managed, writes Karen Lyth, Head of IT Operations at CMAC Group. The introduction of the EU’s Entry and Exit System (EES) has transformed border processing by switching from traditional passport checks to biometric identification, and while it creates new data challenges, strong governance and processes can help airports maintain passenger confidence and mitigate risks.

Credit: CMAC

The shift to biometrics increases the volume and sensitivity of data that airports must handle and raises the operational pressure on the systems that support it. At the same time, cyberattacks targeting airport operations are becoming more frequent. Together, these developments create an environment where resilience in data handling is essential for both security and day-to-day continuity.

Growing pressure on interconnected systems

Passenger journeys depend on a chain of data exchanges between airlines and airports. EES expands this chain further to border agencies, with large biometric records requiring consistent accuracy. Many airport systems were not originally designed to process information at this scale.

These limitations often remain hidden until periods of disruption. A national survey conducted in September 2025 found that 75% of airline passengers experienced disruption during the year, with personal and logistical impacts. Technical issues (46%), industrial action (38%) and severe weather (36%) were among the main causes, each requiring rapid coordination between airlines and airports.

During these moments, effective communication depends on accurate and timely information. If systems struggle to communicate, staff revert to manual processes that increase risk and weakens the chain of accountability that keeps data secure.

Passenger expectations and reputational impact

Recent cyber incidents at major airports disrupt the real-time foundation of operations. Queues form quickly and contingency plans take longer to activate. The immediate operational challenge is significant, but the longer-term effect on confidence is often more damaging.

Passengers expect their information to be protected at every stage of the journey. Reports show that 58 percent of UK travellers worry about how companies store and share their data. Airports must take this seriously. Even a minor incident can reduce trust, and rebuilding that often takes considerable time.

Reputation influences every part of an airport or airline’s performance. It affects passenger loyalty, commercial relationships and recovery after a disruption. When data is mishandled, the implications reach far beyond the initial incident. Confidence is a critical part of maintaining stable operations, and once it is weakened, the effects can be persistent.

People, culture and adaptable systems

Technology provides important safeguards, but it is not the whole solution. Strong processes and consistent oversight across teams are central to effective data protection. When staff understand the impact of their actions on security, issues are identified more quickly and resolved with greater accuracy. A culture where data protection is shared across the organisation ensures that responsibility is not isolated to technical teams alone.

Systems that can be adapted at speed also play a key role, supporting resilience during disruption and enabling faster response to shifts in regulatory requirements. Airports, airlines and border agencies that invest in flexible systems and strong team structures place themselves in a stronger position when dealing with unexpected events.

Building data resilience under EES

To strengthen resilience, we should examine the full data journey created by EES. This includes understanding how biometric information interacts with booking data, operational systems and disruption management tools. Systems that cannot manage the increased load need careful review. Response plans should also reflect the risk of attacks that target live data flows as well as stored information.

Cooperation between airlines, airports and border agencies is vital. Consistent standards across partners reduce the likelihood of weak points forming during handoffs. Shared planning also strengthens the ability to manage disruption effectively when pressure on systems is at its highest.

Maintaining confidence in a complex environment

EES introduces new expectations for reliability and data handling across Europe’s travel network. Airports that can demonstrate strong governance, clear processes and visible commitment to security will maintain passenger confidence and improve their ability to operate through disruption. Those that do not address the demands of this changing environment risk instability and loss of trust.

The challenge goes beyond the handling of larger datasets to protecting them when operations are strained. With resilient systems and well-trained teams, airports and airlines can safeguard passengers’ data, support partners and maintain confidence in an industry defined by increasing complexity.