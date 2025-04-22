New Jersey is staking its claim as a frontrunner in advanced aviation and aerospace technologies. Through a collaboration between the Atlantic County Economic Alliance (ACEA), the National Aerospace Research and Technology Park (NARTP), and Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA), the state’s only officially designated Aviation District is vying for Congress’s recently authorized establishment by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of a $140 million investment in a new Center for Advanced Aviation Technologies (CAAT).

This partnership highlights New Jersey’s commitment to driving innovation and solidifying its place as a hub for innovative aerospace development.

A vision for aviation innovation

“New Jersey continues to lead the way in advancing aviation innovation and creating opportunities that will define the future of this critical industry,” said Lauren Moore, President of ACEA.

New Jersey’s CAAT proposal encompasses initiatives such as airspace laboratory management, development of flight demonstration zones, and testing ranges. These projects align with the FAA’s mission of enhancing airspace safety and efficiency while integrating drones, and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM, a.k.a. flying cars), into the National Airspace System (NAS) infrastructure.

Why New Jersey stands out

New Jersey offers unparalleled advantages for housing the CAAT:

Strategic location : The site is adjacent to the internationally acclaimed William J. Hughes Technical Center for Advanced Aerospace, the FAA’s only research and development center.

: The site is adjacent to the internationally acclaimed William J. Hughes Technical Center for Advanced Aerospace, the FAA’s only research and development center. World-class infrastructure : Advanced labs, collaborative testing environments, and workforce development initiatives provide a strong foundation.

: Advanced labs, collaborative testing environments, and workforce development initiatives provide a strong foundation. Proximity to key facilities : Close to major population centers and airports, aviation manufacturers, and diverse urban and rural testing areas.

: Close to major population centers and airports, aviation manufacturers, and diverse urban and rural testing areas. Collaborative ecosystem: Extensive public-private partnerships with leading industry, academic, and government entities.

Howard Kyle, President of NARTP, expressed confidence that the state’s relationships and expertise will exceed the FAA’s requirements and strengthen its competitive edge. “This opportunity underscores New Jersey’s commitment to innovation and collaboration in the advanced aviation sector. We are poised to deliver unparalleled value to the FAA through our extensive expertise and strategic partnerships,” Kyle said.

Collaboration driving advanced aviation

The CAAT project will thrive on partnerships that integrate expertise across academia, industry, and government. Notable contributors include:

Universities such as Rutgers University, Drexel University, Rowan University, Stockton University, and Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR).

such as Rutgers University, Drexel University, Rowan University, Stockton University, and Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR). Industry leaders like AECOM, Quecon, Woolpert, and IRG.

like AECOM, Quecon, Woolpert, and IRG. Aviation stakeholders such as Atlantic City International Airport and Cape May Airport.

This diverse coalition ensures a forward-thinking approach to aviation’s challenges and opportunities.

Additional leadership from Applied Research Associates

ARA, with over 2,000 employees and $700 million in annual revenue, is slated to serve as a trusted leader in program management when CAAT is assigned to NARTP. Their expertise in engineering and research ensures operational excellence.

“This proposal underscores our partnership’s ability to innovate and integrate critical aviation technologies,” stated Richard Speir, Vice President of ARA. ARA will help address current challenges in AAM while shaping its future.

Testing and advancement of new and emerging technologies

The FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 directs the FAA Administrator to establish the CAAT by September 30, 2026, based on eight criteria. The southern New Jersey consortium is well positioned to meet or exceed these criteria and help play a leading role in advancing the development of drone and AAM technologies.

About the key players

Atlantic County Economic Alliance (ACEA) supports regional economic growth and business development opportunities. www.aceanj.com

supports regional economic growth and business development opportunities. www.aceanj.com National Aerospace Research and Technology Park (NARTP) is a major center for aerospace collaboration and advancement. www.nartp.com

is a major center for aerospace collaboration and advancement. www.nartp.com Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) is a globally recognized leader in research and engineering solutions for aviation, defense, and infrastructure. www.ara.com