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Standardising the oils and hydraulic fluids across a fleet of passenger aircraft can be a lengthy and expensive process for operators, but the benefits can be substantial.

The standardising process traditionally involves draining systems, cleaning or flushing them, refilling, taking samples, and completing extra paperwork. This also typically requires dedicated maintenance slots and results in aircraft being taken out of service. For many operators, finding the time for this process is more challenging than finding the budget. Airlines need aircraft to be in the air to protect their schedule and profitability.

Private jet and charter operators face similar pressures in the form of owner expectations and limited backup aircraft. This is one of the reasons why many fleets persist with multiple fluids longer than they should. Businesses are aware of the savings that standardising brings, but the change can feel too disruptive for operations. Another more viable route is top-off conversion.

Switching aircraft oil with minimal disruption to operations

Instead of draining the system, top-off conversion requires aviation businesses to simply use the replacement product whenever the aircraft needs a normal top-up. As the old fluid is used up or lost during operations over time, the new fluid slowly replaces it. The aircraft continues flying, but the difference just involves a switch for what oil product goes into the top-up container.

A top-off conversion only works if the new fluid is approved for use in the aircraft and suitable to use alongside the existing oils, based on manufacturer and product guidance. When those conditions are met, the switch becomes a controlled programme with minimal disruption.

The main operational advantage of a top-off conversion is that there is no extra downtime required. Over a planned number of flight hours, the fleet gradually converts to the standard product.

Planning a top-off conversion mostly comes down to how much fluid the system holds, how quickly the aircraft typically uses or loses it, and how many hours the aircraft will fly during the changeover.

Taking those numbers into account, businesses can estimate how much of the original fluid is likely to remain at different times. Many operators turn this into simple targets. For example, reaching a point where the system mostly contains the new fluid and then forecasting when different aircraft will reach those targets.

Delivering operational savings for airline operators and private jets

Determining ways to deliver savings for aviation business operations should start with inventory and purchasing, as these areas are typically the easiest to count. The number of different fluid products should be totalled up across all locations before estimating what can be removed. This process can reduce stock levels, shipping events, supplier management effort, and write-offs. Even small reductions can make a decisive difference to the balance sheet when multiplied across a number of bases and over several years.

Maintenance should then be assessed. Using fewer types of engine oil and hydraulic fluids makes instructions simpler, with fewer special cases that only apply to certain aircraft. Crucially, the team has fewer extra checks or redo work if the process wasn’t followed exactly. If businesses already track mechanic hours or delays caused by maintenance, it is possible to translate these improvements into clear time and financial savings.

Finally, there should be a strategic focus on reliability and risk mitigation. One wrong fluid event can cause delays for aircraft taking off, resulting in further inspections, extra testing, and customer disruption. Even if these events are rare, reducing the chances of them happening has real value. It is possible to track improvements by looking at servicing-related delays, repeat defects, or aircraft-on-ground events linked to fluid availability before and after standardisation.

Top-off conversion allows operators to use fewer oil and hydraulic fluid products throughout their fleets, allowing aircraft to continue with regular flight schedules. With the right approvals, training, documentation updates, and supply planning, the transition becomes a predictable programme instead of an expensive downtime event. In an industry where time spent in the air drives revenue and reliability protects reputations, being able to standardise oils, hydraulic fluids, and processes without disrupting operations is a considerable advantage.

To learn more about the solutions for business aviation provided by ExxonMobil, download the document below.

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