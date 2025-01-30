VMD, an Xcelerate Solutions company, has secured a five-year contract to deliver passenger and baggage screening services at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, US.
This contract is part of the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration Screening Partnership Programme.
In Sanford, VMD will provide passenger and baggage screening security services using the “latest” technology to address emerging threats.
VMD’s approach includes safeguarding designated security zones and conducting security training to ensure the standards of safety for travellers.
VMD president Vivek Malhotra said: “Throughout the country, our teams have ensured the safety of millions of passengers departing from airports; we look forward to providing the same level of security excellence at Sanford.
“Our primary goal as a company is to keep the nation safe. We are excited to add the Orlando Sanford Airport to our critical infrastructure portfolio, where we can apply our extensive aviation security expertise and continue making travel more secure.”
As a defence and national security firm, VMD offers a range of services including critical infrastructure protection, enterprise vetting and analysis, strategic consulting, as well as digital and cybersecurity solutions.
VMD claims to be a “trusted” partner to the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, federal law enforcement, and intelligence agencies.
In December 2022, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) opened Terminal C at Orlando International Airport (MCO), Florida.
The $2.8bn terminal, spanning 167,225m², increased the airport’s capacity by 10-12 million passengers annually, bringing the total to nearly 60 million.