Veryon, a provider of information services and software solutions for the aviation sector, has acquired RCMBT, an Ontario-based company specialising in parts reliability analytics.
This move is expected to enhance Veryon’s aviation maintenance analytics portfolio and improve parts forecasting capabilities for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), regional airlines, and cargo operators.
The integration of RCMBT’s advanced tools into Veryon’s offerings will enable operators to minimise unscheduled maintenance and boost aircraft availability.
RCMBT CEO Gord Haynes said: “We believe this acquisition will revolutionise how our customers manage their fleets. Joining forces with Veryon gives us the opportunity to scale our already exceptional analytics capabilities establishing a new benchmark for reliability in the aviation industry.”
For over two decades, RCMBT has been delivering advanced decision-support technologies to optimise fleet performance.
RCMBT’s services include a software as a service (SaaS) based reliability decision support system (RDSS), requiring no data entry from users and eliminating the need for IT infrastructure investment.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Veryon CEO Norman Happ said: “We’re giving our customers greater visibility into insights and analytics, empowering them to run their operations more effectively with incredibly advanced technology.
“Adding RCMBT to Veryon’s existing portfolio of industry-leading solutions is a key building block on our aviation innovation journey.”
The combination of RCMBT’s forecasting tools with Veryon’s Diagnostics platform will offer direct visibility into part replacement costs and defect monitoring.
Veryon Diagnostics helps commercial operators reduce delays and cancellations through an integrated aviation management software.
It uses advanced technology and data analysis to address unscheduled maintenance at both the aircraft and fleet levels, enabling quick validation of recurring defects with tools for communication between MOC line maintenance teams.
Envoy Air reduced unscheduled downtime by 14% and Bombardier cut costs by 40%, achieving 95% proactive accuracy with RCMBT’s data tools, stated Veryon.