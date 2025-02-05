Aerospace and technology company Vertical Aerospace has successfully completed the second stage of piloted thrustborne testing of its full-scale VX4 prototype.
The VX4 is now set to embark on the penultimate phase of flight testing called wingborne flight.
This phase represents a “defining moment” in the aircraft’s development, as it will operate under real-world conditions for the first time, beyond the secure airspace of Cotswold Airport’s airfield.
During the second phase, the VX4 completed more than 30 piloted test flights, demonstrating successful hover and low-speed flight manoeuvres.
The aircraft executed handling and performance procedures, such as roll, yaw, and spot-turns, without any system failures, surpassing expectations for stability and performance, according to the company.
The successful testing phase is a continuation of Vertical Aerospace’s strong start to 2025, which included the appointment of Dómhnal Slattery as chair and the announcement of an upsized $90m underwritten public offering.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Vertical Aerospace chief test pilot Simon Davies said: “This phase of testing allowed us to put the VX4 through key flight manoeuvres in real-world conditions, giving us valuable insights into its reliability and responsiveness under more demanding scenarios.
“The aircraft performed exceptionally, being just as stable and simple to fly as our simulations.”
The company is now working with the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to expand its “Permit to Fly”, which is essential for progressing to wingborne flight.
In wingborne flight, the VX4 will operate like a conventional aircraft, with lift generated by its wings instead of rotors.
This transition from a controlled test environment to scalable operations is a “major” step towards full certification and commercial viability.
The VX4 will essentially undergo a mini-certification process with this prototype once it completes wingborne flight.
While awaiting CAA approval to expand its Permit to Fly, Vertical Aerospace will continue system and component testing and develop an identical full-scale prototype to expedite the VX4’s flight test programme and demonstration capability.
Following wingborne testing, the VX4 will undergo transition testing to showcase its ability to switch between vertical and forward flight modes, bringing it closer to commercial readiness.
Vertical Aerospace CEO Stuart Simpson said: “This year has started with incredible momentum, and this phase of testing has given us invaluable insights into our phenomenal aircraft.
“Each milestone brings us closer to changing how the world moves, and we are taking these learnings forward as we continue advancing our piloted flight test programme.”
In December 2024, Vertical Aerospace secured up to $50m in new funding from Mudrick Capital to strengthen finances and accelerate its “Flightpath 2030” strategy.