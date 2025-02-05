The full-scale VX4 prototype undergoes piloted flight tests at Vertical’s Flight Test Centre. Credit: Vertical Aerospace/Business Wire.

Aerospace and technology company Vertical Aerospace has successfully completed the second stage of piloted thrustborne testing of its full-scale VX4 prototype.

The VX4 is now set to embark on the penultimate phase of flight testing called wingborne flight.

This phase represents a “defining moment” in the aircraft’s development, as it will operate under real-world conditions for the first time, beyond the secure airspace of Cotswold Airport’s airfield.

During the second phase, the VX4 completed more than 30 piloted test flights, demonstrating successful hover and low-speed flight manoeuvres.

The aircraft executed handling and performance procedures, such as roll, yaw, and spot-turns, without any system failures, surpassing expectations for stability and performance, according to the company.

The successful testing phase is a continuation of Vertical Aerospace’s strong start to 2025, which included the appointment of Dómhnal Slattery as chair and the announcement of an upsized $90m underwritten public offering.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airport Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Vertical Aerospace chief test pilot Simon Davies said: “This phase of testing allowed us to put the VX4 through key flight manoeuvres in real-world conditions, giving us valuable insights into its reliability and responsiveness under more demanding scenarios.

“The aircraft performed exceptionally, being just as stable and simple to fly as our simulations.”

The company is now working with the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to expand its “Permit to Fly”, which is essential for progressing to wingborne flight.

In wingborne flight, the VX4 will operate like a conventional aircraft, with lift generated by its wings instead of rotors.

This transition from a controlled test environment to scalable operations is a “major” step towards full certification and commercial viability.

The VX4 will essentially undergo a mini-certification process with this prototype once it completes wingborne flight.

While awaiting CAA approval to expand its Permit to Fly, Vertical Aerospace will continue system and component testing and develop an identical full-scale prototype to expedite the VX4’s flight test programme and demonstration capability.

Following wingborne testing, the VX4 will undergo transition testing to showcase its ability to switch between vertical and forward flight modes, bringing it closer to commercial readiness.

Vertical Aerospace CEO Stuart Simpson said: “This year has started with incredible momentum, and this phase of testing has given us invaluable insights into our phenomenal aircraft.

“Each milestone brings us closer to changing how the world moves, and we are taking these learnings forward as we continue advancing our piloted flight test programme.”

In December 2024, Vertical Aerospace secured up to $50m in new funding from Mudrick Capital to strengthen finances and accelerate its “Flightpath 2030” strategy.