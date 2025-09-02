La Grande/Union County Airport will receive $6.45m for runway construction. Credit: muratart/Shutterstock.com.

The US Department of Transportation has allocated $17.1m funding for enhancing rural airports across Oregon.

US Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have announced this funding initiative, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law enacted in 2021.

The southern Crater Lake/Klamath Regional Airport will receive the largest share, amounting to $7.76m, which is earmarked for runway and taxiway construction.

La Grande/Union County Airport is set to benefit from $6.45m in funding, dedicated to runway construction for improving safety standards.

Additionally, Hermiston Municipal Airport will receive $2.18m to enhance the approach to its runway and ensure compliance with existing regulations.

Wyden said: “I’m gratified that logical policies like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continue to deliver much-needed infrastructure investments to rural communities throughout Oregon.

“I will keep up the fight for common-sense policies and funding that protect and enhance airport and passenger safety throughout the state.”

The Port of Hood River’s Ken Jernstedt Airfield has been allocated $502,650 for the construction of a ten-unit hangar intended for aircraft storage and maintenance.

McMinnville Municipal Airport will receive $202,357 for the installation of navigational aids that will provide essential information to pilots.

Lastly, Grant County Municipal Airport is set to receive $58,500 to build a new fuelling apron, which will facilitate access to a wider range of aircraft.

Merkley said: “Our regional airports are vital hubs for Oregonians, supporting local businesses and providing essential lifelines during natural disasters.

“Investing in critical airport improvements like taxiways and hangars strengthens our infrastructure, and I’ll continue to fight to secure federal dollars to improve the efficiency and safety of Oregon’s airports, benefitting the folks who rely on them for business, travel, and so much more.”

