The Il-114-300 aircraft equipped with the TV7-117ST-01 engine (not pictured) is slated for certification in 2025. Credit: Fasttailwind/Shutterstock.

United Engine, part of Rostec, is working towards completing the certification of the Aviadvigatel PD-8 engine, developed for the Yakovlev SJ-100 aircraft, by the end of this year.

The flight-testing phase for the PD-8 engine began in mid-March, utilising a modified Superjet 100 airframe, FlightGlobal reported.

United Engine director general Alexander Grachev provided insights into the certification timeline during a recent announcement, highlighting the company’s advancements in the implementation of domestic software for the design and production preparation of engine components.

Grachev noted that various enterprises under the United Engine umbrella are already employing domestic systems to create “digital twins.”

He also noted: “Development of domestic technologies and the creation of design and engineering programmes are the path to achieving complete technological independence of the engine-building industry.”

Additionally, United Engine has developed engines, including the PD-14 for the Yakovlev MC-21 and the Klimov TV-117ST-01 for the Ilyushin Il-114-300 aircraft.

Grachev stated that the company is “in the active phase” of serial deliveries of the PD-14 engine for the Russian MC-21 aircraft, according to Tass reporting.

He noted that the Il-114-300 aircraft is set for certification in 2025, with the first six or seven engine units expected to be delivered this year.

Grachev said: “This year, we are completing the certification process for the Il-114, equipped with the TV7-117ST-01 engine. More than 100 flights have already been made, the work [on certification] is underway.

“This year, we will receive the corresponding certificate for the aircraft with this engine, and this year, 6-7 engines will be shipped.”

The Russian government’s Comprehensive Development Programme for the aviation industry, which extends through 2030, outlines the delivery of 990 aircraft for civil aviation.

This includes 142 SSJ New aircraft, 270 MC-21-310s, 51 Il-114-300s, 113 Tu-214s, 12 Il-96-300s, 105 TVRS-44 Ladogas, 158 Osveys (LMS-192), and 139 Baikals (LMS-901).

