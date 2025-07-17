The data comes from Targa Telematics Observatory, which tracks connected airport service vehicles such as GSE, passenger buses, luggage carts and towing tractors. Credit: Targa Telematics.

Targa Telematics, an IoT and smart mobility solutions provider, has revealed that the UK’s airport ground support operations have experienced a significant recovery in terms of both activity hours and active service vehicles during the first six months of 2025.

Activity hours climbed by 11% and the fleet of active service vehicles grew by 13% compared to the same period last year.

This growth is above the global average of 7% in activity hours and 14% in vehicles, signalling a strong rebound within the industry.

The data comes from Targa Telematics Observatory, which tracks connected airport service vehicles such as ground support equipment (GSE), passenger buses, luggage carts and towing tractors.

It reflects a broader trend across Europe, where ground operations have also experienced an uplift.

The Easter period was particularly active for the UK, with a 13% increase in activity.

Europe’s overall performance for the first half of 2025 also showed positive trends, with a 13.67% increase in activity hours and a 12% growth in active vehicles indicating a continent-wide recovery.

The UK’s figures closely align with these trends but still managed to outperform global trends.

As travel demand rebounds, UK airports are optimising their ground support strategies, signalling resilience and opportunity within the aviation sector.

Targa Telematics has more than four million connected assets worldwide. The company’s analysis covers a range of short- and long-term rental fleet vehicles, leasing company assets, professional and construction vehicles, and airport GSE.

For over two decades, the company has delivered a variety of technological solutions for telematics, smart mobility, and IoT platforms, serving short- and long-term rental companies, financial firms, and large fleets.

