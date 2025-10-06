UCC has established five consultancy and design agreements with international firms for the phased redevelopment of Damascus International Airport. Credit: Urbacon Holding.

UCC Holding has announced the signing of five consultancy and design agreements pertaining to the phased redevelopment of Damascus International Airport in Syria’s capital city.

The company, through its subsidiary Urbacon Airports, and on behalf of its joint venture (JV) partners, signed these agreements with global firms.

The redevelopment project targets a future capacity of 31 million passengers annually. It includes upgrades to existing terminals and surrounding airport infrastructure.

Work has commenced on core infrastructure components, notably the renovation of Airport Road, which provides access from the Lebanon–Syria border to Damascus International Airport.

This phase includes modifications to entry and exit points, safety improvements, lighting upgrades, and landscaping.

The news comes as Syrians head to the polls for the first time since the fall of dictator Bashar Al-Assad, for the indirect election of members to a People’s Assembly.

The contracts have been awarded to several firms. HESCO Hammada Engineering Services will undertake the masterplan for the site, rehabilitation works at Terminals 1 and 2, as well as design for Terminal 3 and related facilities.

H’Collective has been tasked with architectural and interior design for the new airport hotel from inception through construction.

Dar Al-Handasah (Shair and Partners) will assume responsibility as project management office, overseeing site supervision and reviewing design work.

The firm will also manage project schedules, verify payments, and evaluate options for both interim and long-term upgrades to the airport road.

DG Jones and Partners will lead contract management, cost control, and quantity surveying activities.

Elegancia Catering in partnership with Newrest Gulf will be responsible for designing and operating the central kitchen and in-flight catering units.

Urbacon Airports leads the redevelopment in collaboration with Cengiz İnşaat and Kalyon İnşaat of Türkiye and Assets Investments from the US.

In August this year, Syria signed a memorandum of understanding with a consortium led by Qatar’s UCC Holding for a potential deal exceeding $4bn to redevelop Damascus International Airport.

The consortium includes UCC Concessions Investments (Qatar), Assets Investments (USA), and Turkish companies Cengiz İnşaat, Kalyon İnşaat, and TAV Tepe Akfen.

