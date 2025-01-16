The Passenger Assistance technology has a user-friendly interface accessible via smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Credit: Transreport.

Transreport has launched Passenger Assistance technology at East Midlands Airport (EMA) in the UK that is expected to transform travel experiences for disabled, older passengers, and anyone with access needs travelling through the airport.

This launch follows a partnership between Transreport and EMA that began in May 2024.

Transreport’s Passenger Assistance operation system for the aviation industry is expected to streamline operations while simplifying and enhancing assistance processes.

The Passenger Assistance technology features an intuitive Passenger interface, a centralised Web Platform for operators, and a Staff app for frontline workers.

This “staff-side” technology has a “user-friendly” interface accessible via smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

It Is designed to provide real-time data and centralised insights, enabling airport staff to deliver quality assistance and “inclusive” travel experiences.

The technology will help improve operational efficiency, optimise resource allocation, ensure transparency and maximise operational returns for EMA, stated Transreport.

EMA customer and planning director Mike Grimes said: “With Transreport’s Passenger Assistance technology, we can provide a tailor-made service which will give customers all the information and choice they could want on their journey through the airport, so they can relax and start enjoying being on holiday before their plane even leaves.”

The Passenger Assistance technology comprises two main components: a web platform with a dashboard, and a frontline staff app.

The dashboard offers real-time insights into assistance requests and their statuses, while the staff app allows workers to access information quickly to provide effective assistance.

Transreport founder and CEO Jay Shen said: “Our partnership with EMA empowers more passengers to fly with confidence. The team at EMA are already leaders in accessibility, recognised for their commitment to inclusion and innovation, and award-winning in the accessibility space.

“By integrating our technology, we are significantly enhancing travel experiences for passengers who need assistance, further solidifying Transreport’s position as a leader in accessible travel technology within the aviation sector.”

Transreport secured a £10m ($12.2m) investment for its Passenger Assistance technology in January last year.

The funding was led by Puma Private Equity, with participation from Pembroke VCT.