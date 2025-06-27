Transavia Netherlands and Transavia France can enhance disruption management and optimise resource allocation with a unified platform. Credit: Artur Buibarov/Shutterstock.

Transavia Netherlands and Transavia France have announced a partnership with IBS Software to enhance flight operations and crew management for more than 145,000 annual flights.

Both low-cost carriers are subsidiaries of the Air France-KLM Group.

The airlines will implement IBS Software’s iFlight solution, a unified platform, to centralise operations and improve resource allocation.

With IBS Software’s iFlight solution, the carriers can enable disruption management, resource allocation, and accelerate their sustainability efforts.

The platform will be shared across Air France-KLM Group’s five airlines, with crew management unified for both Transavia Netherlands and Transavia France.

The iFlight solution, built on a MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, and Cloud Native) architecture, is designed to support digital transformation.

According to IBS Software, it will provide “superior performance, scalability, security, modularity and resilience” for both carriers.

Features such as the Tail Optimiser will help optimise resources and support the airlines’ net-zero initiatives, according to the company.

IBS Software aviation operations solutions head and senior vice president Julian Fish said: “A robust crew management and flight operations system is integral to airlines’ ability to adapt in modern times of political and economic instability.

“Our relationship with Transavia Netherlands and Transavia France marks a shared commitment to spearheading sustainability & digital transformation across the aviation industry.”

Digital tools, including process automation, will offer “more visibility over impacted areas when disruption hits, reducing the impact of delays on staff and passengers,” stated the company.

This collaboration marks a step in the modernisation efforts of Transavia Netherlands and Transavia France, as both airlines transition to a cloud-based infrastructure.

The centralised platform is expected to support an open platform strategy for the carriers.

In October 2024, Republic Airways, a North American regional carrier, selected IBS Software to create a crew schedule bidding system aimed at enhancing operational efficiency.

