Teledyne Controls, a subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies, has received a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for installing its eADL XS onboard secure data loader on Airbus A320 family aircraft, covering the A318, A319, A320 and A321.

The approval expands the device’s applicability beyond its existing certification on Boeing 737NG aircraft series.

The certification permits commercial and cargo operators to deploy the eADL XS across A32X fleets.

The system supports multiple avionics configurations and is designed to integrate with existing maintenance processes as a drop-in replacement for current dataloading equipment.

The eADL XS complies with ARINC 645-1 requirements for secure original equipment manufacturer dataloading.

The unit includes secure wireless functions, validation of digital signatures and secure boot.

According to the company, these functions are intended to protect against unauthorised access and to validate software parts during deployment.

Teledyne Controls stated that the data loader is aimed at streamlining avionics software updates and configuration management.

The company also said that the approach is intended to reduce maintenance time and support operational needs for airlines and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers.

Teledyne Controls president Mehrdad Radmehr said: “This new STC approval marks a major milestone in our mission to deliver faster, more secure, and flexible data loading solutions for our airline customers, enabling them to modernise their legacy fleets to meet today’s stringent security standards”

In November 2024, Teledyne Controls announced that its enhanced eADL XS received certification for use on the Boeing 737NG aircraft series.

Teledyne Technologies offers advanced instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineered systems.

Its operations are mainly based in the US, Canada, the UK, and Western and Northern Europe.

