The new office is situated at Casablanca Mohammed V Airport (CMN). Credit: steve estvanik/Shutterstock.com.

TCE has opened its inaugural office in Africa, located at Casablanca Mohammed V Airport (CMN) in Morocco.

The move aligns with TCE’s goal to offer operational and supervision services for the air cargo industry on every continent.

The Casablanca office has launched with a team of five professionals, headed by Viktor Staroshaliev as team lead – customs reporting.

These team members have undergone training both on-site and remotely to align with TCE’s operational standards.

Staroshaliev said: “By establishing this presence in Morocco, we extend our reach to a continent with enormous growth potential while reinforcing the global connectivity our customers rely on.

“And true to our commitment to sustainability and innovation, our Casablanca office is 100% paperless.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Serving as the “primary gateway” to Africa, the new team is positioned to serve both local and international clients.

It will function in “close coordination” with the company’s headquarters in Frankfurt as well as other international locations.

The services offered will encompass cargo handling oversight, customs facilitation, and customer support.

TCE managing director Sarah Scheibe said: “Morocco is a natural choice for our African debut.

“Its strategic location connecting Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, combined with modern logistics infrastructure and a dynamic export market, make it a key hub for air cargo flows. This is where we can create immediate value for our partners.”

The company manages more than 150,000t of cargo annually and conducts over 500 audits across 230 airports worldwide.

In addition to its operational capabilities, TCE provides expertise in customs and reporting, assisting clients with regulatory compliance and performance reporting.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up