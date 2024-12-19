Swiss International Air Lines’ (SWISS) air freight division Swiss WorldCargo has partnered with freight booking platform Freightos to enhance the digital booking experience for freight forwarders.
This collaboration will make various Swiss WorldCargo products and services available for booking on the Freightos’ WebCargo platform, catering to selected markets in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.
WebCargo platform provides access to real-time rates and capacity from over 55 airlines and approximately 370 air cargo carriers worldwide.
The partnership combines WebCargo’s real-time rate comparisons and eBooking features with Swiss WorldCargo’s extensive long-haul connectivity.
The collaboration aims to offer improved options for freight forwarders for more care-intensive and specialised shipments, such as pharmaceuticals.
With the new global partnership, Swiss WorldCargo plans to bolster its digital presence and connect with a broader network of forwarders.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Swiss Cargo head Alain Chisari said: “We take pride in delivering Swiss-quality service and reliability across every aspect of our work. This commitment extends to our digital journey, ensuring a seamless and reliable experience for our customers.
“Partnering with the digital platform WebCargo allows us to elevate our customers’ digital booking experience while expanding our market presence onto future-looking digital solutions.”
The carrier’s product offerings on WebCargo include SWISS General Cargo and SWISS Pharma and Healthcare, and temperature-sensitive shipping options like Celsius Passive and expedited transportation with X-Presso.
Freightos founder and CEO Zvi Schreiber said: “The integration of Swiss WorldCargo into WebCargo by Freightos marks another significant milestone in the Digital Air Cargo revolution. Swiss WorldCargo’ extensive network and premium service enable thousands of WebCargo freight forwarder customers to instantly book their air cargo needs, including specialised shipments like pharmaceuticals.”
Last year, SWISS and the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) announced the expansion of the SWISS “Air Rail network” to include Geneva Airport.
The expansion will ensure that its customers travelling via Lausanne, Fribourg or Bern now enjoy convenient SWISS Air Rail train connections to and from both Zurich and Geneva Airport.