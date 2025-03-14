Suffolk has celebrated the groundbreaking of Concourse E at Southwest Florida International Airport. Credit: Suffolk/Business Wire.

US-construction contractor Suffolk Construction Company (Suffolk) has begun work on Concourse E at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in the US.

This initiative aims to prepare the airport for an anticipated increase in passenger traffic over the next decade.

The expansion’s second phase will transform the terminal across all three levels, adding a new 14-gate Terminal E concourse, expandable to 19, capable of handling an additional 10,000-15,000 passengers per day.

It will also add a new ticketing lobby, baggage claim area, baggage handling system, a new security checkpoint, expanded retail and dining options, and chiller plant upgrades.

Additionally, the project includes airside improvements, terminal roadway modifications, passenger boarding bridges, and provisions for future Terminal E gate expansions.

Suffolk’s approach to construction, incorporating data and advanced technologies, is expected to boost efficiency and enhance RSW’s infrastructure, according to the company.

Suffolk Florida Gulf Coast and National Gaming president Pete Tuffo said: “Our collaborative and transparent approach to the early planning and preconstruction of aviation projects helps to address and resolve any challenges well before construction begins.

“Suffolk’s ability to successfully navigate complex projects and timelines without causing disruption to an airport’s ongoing operations is a testament to our meticulous planning and execution skills. Our unique approach helps to ensure airports remain fully functional and efficient throughout the entire construction process.”

Suffolk has also led aviation projects, including renovations at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and expansion at Tampa International Airport.

In 2022, SNC-Lavalin resumed work on Phase 1 of the RSW Terminal Expansion Project. Awarded a five-year master services contract in 2016, the firm provided design and construction administration services for the Lee County Port Authority.